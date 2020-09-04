Cup drivers favor fewer 500-mile races

““As I’ve seen it this year, we’ve run some of these doubleheader weekends with shorter races and, to be honest with you, for us being a little bit off at the start of these races, it’s like right at the end, right on that last set of tires, it’s like (dang), we finally just got it,” said Kyle Busch, who won the 2008 Southern 500. “ So it’s like, man, I wish I had one more run. These races to me, even if they’re 311 or 330 miles or whatever some of them have been this year, to me, it’s kind of like that’s almost too short. I don’t think 400 miles is too long, but certainly the 500-mile races, we don’t need to be adding more 500-mile races.

“If we are adding races, they do need to be more towards the 400 range, 350 or 400 range and that’s just my opinion, but that’s how I look at it. The upper echelon races like Darlington, the Coke 600, the Daytona 500 – those races should stay those lengths, I don’t think there’s anything wrong with having a few of those.”

Regular-season champion Kevin Harvick, who also won Darlington’s Real Heroes 400 in May, said 500-mile races should only be crown jewels.