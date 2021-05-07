 Skip to main content
DARLINGTON NOTES: Darlington business helps sponsor ride
E0fVeunWUAIxlOk.jfif

This image of Jeremy Clements’ Xfinity car for Saturday shows Darlington business R.E. Goodson Construction Co. near back of the car.

 TWITTER.COM/JCLEMENTS51

DARLINGTON, S.C. − A Darlington construction business, R.E. Goodson Construction Co., will get some ride time today on the track Too Tough to Tame in the Xfinity event.

Jeremy Clements’ car, which has a throwback scheme to Dale Jarrett, will have a sponsorship area that has the business on it.

“I’m really stoked that Chuck from ASE came to me with this Dale Jarrett paint scheme for Darlington” Clements said. “Dale was definitely one of my favorite drivers growing up, and I really admired the way he raced throughout his career. Plus, the other thing that pulled this all together was Chuck and his dad, Charlie, are big D.J. fans, so we will also be honoring Charlie Koon on the right-side name rail, and that’s pretty dang awesome, too!”

Hamlin’s tribute is for Johnson

Three-time Darlington cup champion Denny Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota on Sunday will honor the memory of late South Carolina racer Julius “Slick” Johnson, who raced in the Cup series during the 1980s.

Johnson was killed while racing in a Daytona ARCA event in 1990 at the age of 41.

Coastal Carolina grad to honor Dale Jarrett

Coastal Carolina graduate Brandon Brown’s Xfinity car today also will be a throwback scheme to Dale Jarrett’s 2002 UPS paint scheme.

“This weekend, we’ll be paying tribute to Dale Jarrett and his 2002 UPS paint scheme that won at both Pocono and Michigan and is arguably my favorite throwback scheme that I’ve ever run,” Brown said. “It’s an honor to recognize Dale (Jarrett), because he’s been such a great ambassador of our sport, and I’ve always been a big fan of his. So this will be a pretty cool paint scheme to have on track this Saturday.”

Byron has set record

At only 23 years old, Hendrick Motorsports and Team Chevy driver William Byron became the youngest driver in NCS history to record nine consecutive top-10 finishes with his ninth place at Kansas Speedway. Byron’s streak started with his win in February at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Byron advanced one position to third in the Driver Standings. His Hendrick Motorsports teammate, reigning NCS Champion Chase Elliott, also moved up one spot to seventh. Kyle Larson, who led a field-high 132 laps at Kansas Speedway, remained ninth in points.

Reddick moves 4 spots to 18th

Richard Childress Racing’s Tyler Reddick gained four spots in the Driver Standings to 18th with his seventh-place finish at Kanas Speedway. Reddick has four top-10’s in the past five races. Teammate Austin Dillon has posted three consecutive top-10 finishes.

LaJoie to also honor Kulwicki

While Chase Elliott will honor the late Alan Kulwicki’s 1992 Cup championship season, Corey LaJoie will replicate the No 7 Zerex-sponsored machine Kulwicki raced from 1987-1990.

Kulwicki’s final race before his death was the 1993 spring race at Darlington, where he placed sixth.

Hunter Thomas of The Fourth Turn contributed to this notebook.

Prep Sports Writer

Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway."

