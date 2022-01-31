Darlington Raceway & Dead On Tools Strike Deal on Entitlement of NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race

Dead On Tools is also an entitlement partner at Martinsville Speedway for the Dead On Tools 250, which is the penultimate NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff race, on Oct. 29. This will be the brand’s second consecutive season sponsoring the fall Xfinity Series Playoff race at Martinsville. Dead On Tools is also the Official Hand Tool and Tool Belt of Martinsville Speedway.

At the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum on Sunday, the culmination of a two-day celebration of speed inside the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Dead On Tools will have a presence. The brand will have signage at the historic venue and impact the local community by donating a limited number of exclusive tickets to a local charity. Tickets for both days are available for purchase at www.nascar.com/lacoliseum. Access to the NASCAR Fan Fest, offering interactive opportunities for fans of all ages, is included with all ticket purchases.

Dead On Tools is one of the world’s fastest-growing brands of hardware and storage gear today. From its humble beginnings, Dead On Tools has grown to be a household name within the trade. If you enter any job site, chances are you will find Dead On Tools. Their cornerstone products, such as their investment cast hammers, helped build the way for the brand.