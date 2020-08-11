Darlington Raceway excited about fans

“We’ll probably know that in a couple of weeks,” Tharp said.

Although there will be no infield fans or camping at the track, Tharp said only RV camping can happen at the Petty and Pearson Boulevard RV sites. Tharp added no tent camping is allowed.

There aren’t yet a determined number of cars that can park at the track, but Tharp said tailgating will be permitted.

“We discourage large groups of people, but if you’re with your family or a small group of people, you can tailgate and get your pre-race going,” Tharp said. “But as far as fans having large gatherings, we ask that people refrain from doing that.”

Tharp also made sure to express his appreciation for Gov. Henry McMaster and the state Department of Commerce for making it possible for the Southern 500 to host fans. Just this past weekend, neither of Michigan’s Cup races was allowed to have fans.

“I’d like to personally think Gov. McMaster and his staff for their support in bringing back racing and paving the way for us to have fans here next month,” Tharp said. “(McMaster) is a big supporter of Darlington Raceway. He’s a great friend and believes in the impact and significance of NASCAR racing in this state and the region and the country.