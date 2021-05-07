Darlington Raceway grandstands to host full capacity Labor Day Weekend

DARLINGTON, S.C. − Darlington Raceway will open its grandstands to full capacity for the start of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs over the fall race weekend on Sept. 4-5.

There will be no restrictions on the number of fans allowed to take in the action from the grandstands for the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4 and the famed Cook Out Southern 500 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5.

“Our loyal race fans have displayed their passion for NASCAR at Darlington Raceway throughout the pandemic, so this is a key moment in our storied track’s history to fully open our gates once again for the fall race weekend featuring one of the crown jewel races of NASCAR, the Cook Out Southern 500,” Darlington President Kerry Tharp said.

“Thanks to S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster and his administration for their collaboration in helping us take this step forward together as a state to welcome the best fans in motorsports back home to the track Too Tough To Tame.”

Creating a safe environment for fans, competitors, employees and the community is the top priority for NASCAR and Darlington Raceway.

NASCAR tickets are available for purchase via phone at 866-459-7223 or online at darlingtonraceway.com.