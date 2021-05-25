Darlington Raceway lands another truck race this season

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- NASCAR will return to Darlington Raceway for the second three-race weekend of the year on Sept. 4-5. The track Too Tough to Tame will host the Cook Out Southern 500 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff opener on Sunday, Sept. 5, the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, Sept. 4, as well as the second race in the Round of 10 in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs on Sunday, Sept. 5. The Cup and Camping World Truck Series Playoff doubleheader will be the first in track history.

“After our spring three-race weekend at Darlington Raceway brought fierce competition and intense finishes across the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, we are proud to expand our traditional Labor Day weekend of racing to once again host all three national series,” said Darlington President Kerry Tharp. “We expect more of the same high-quality racing over Labor Day Weekend – especially with playoff implications on the line in the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.”