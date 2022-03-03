Darlington Raceway & Mahindra ROXOR Strike Deal on the Title Sponsorship of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Race on May 7

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- As part of the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR, Darlington Raceway and Mahindra ROXOR partner on the title sponsorship of the spring NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, May 7. The official name of the Xfinity Series race will be the Mahindra ROXOR 200.

“Mahindra’s American-assembled ROXOR is one of the toughest off-road vehicles ever made, so we are proud to welcome them as a partner at the track Too Tough To Tame,” said Kerry Tharp, Darlington Raceway President. “There are brands that align with who we are as a track and the globally recognized Mahindra is one of those brands. We look forward to the future stars of the Xfinity Series showcasing their skill in the Mahindra ROXOR 200 as part of the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR.”

The new Mahindra ROXOR, a side-by-side unlike any other, is a workhorse. Since the launch in November 2021, the off-road vehicle is proving to be a popular alternative to conventional, plastic-bodied, light-duty SXSs that aren’t built to endure the rigors of heavy-duty, everyday work. The ROXOR is strong and durable with a steel body, boxed steel frame, Mahindra turbo diesel engine, and beltless, heavy-duty transmission.