DARLINGTON RACEWAY NOTEBOOK: Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell hoping for playoff spark

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The tone for this wild, unpredictable 2021 NASCAR Cup season was set in the Daytona 500 when Michael McDowell took the checkered flag for the first time in his career.

That’s all he needed to get into the playoffs.

Now that he’s in, he talked earlier this week about his chances of making some postseason noise. The playoffs’ first round includes Darlington, Richmond and Bristol. The second round would then include Las Vegas, Talladega and then the Charlotte Roval.

“If we could get into that second round, we’ve got Talladega, we’ve got the Roval,” said McDowell, who enters the playoffs seeded 13th. “We could really surprise a lot of people in that second round. But getting there is going to be the toughest thing we do, so we’re working really hard to bring the best pieces we can to those first three races and see what happens.”

So how far can McDowell go?