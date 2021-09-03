DARLINGTON RACEWAY NOTEBOOK: Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell hoping for playoff spark

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The tone for this wild, unpredictable 2021 NASCAR Cup season was set in the Daytona 500 when Michael McDowell took the checkered flag for the first time in his career.
That’s all he needed to get into the playoffs.
Now that he’s in, he talked earlier this week about his chances of making some postseason noise. The playoffs’ first round includes Darlington, Richmond and Bristol. The second round would then include Las Vegas, Talladega and then the Charlotte Roval.
“If we could get into that second round, we’ve got Talladega, we’ve got the Roval,” said McDowell, who enters the playoffs seeded 13th. “We could really surprise a lot of people in that second round. But getting there is going to be the toughest thing we do, so we’re working really hard to bring the best pieces we can to those first three races and see what happens.”
So how far can McDowell go?
“The way the playoffs fall with having that first round be a pretty similar package at all those (750-horsepower) racetracks, there’s good strengths for everybody,” he said. “The tough part is you can’t have a bad round. The Hendrick cars are really good at the mile-and-a-halfs, big tracks, the 550s. But you look at the Penske cars, they’ve been really strong at 750s. So you just go through it and there’s an opportunity for good cars to not advance if they don’t hit it right or have a problem.”
HAMLIN & BASKETBALL: Two-time Southern 500 winner Denny Hamlin is almost as passionate about basketball as he is about NASCAR. He even sank a half-court shot earlier this year while hooping it up with the likes of New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.
Hamlin has even twice torn his ACL while playing basketball. And he had a black eye in 2018 at the Southern 500 weekend from – yes, basketball.
Hamlin joined forces with basketball great Michael Jordan to employ Cup racer Bubba Wallace under 23XI Racing (Jordan’s jersey number, Hamlin’s car number). Kurt Busch, who won the 2004 Cup crown, joins that team next year.
That NASCAR partnership between Hamlin and Jordan, meanwhile, raises the question: Has Hamlin ever challenged Jordan to a game of one-on-one?
"I have not,” Hamlin said. “I understand what I'm capable of, and what I'm not. And playing him one-on-one is not."
GIVING BACK: Before the roar of the engines sound at Darlington Raceway, track staff and volunteers gathered at the Darlington Raceway Stock Car Museum Friday for a packing event with Blessings in a Backpack. Three hundred backpacks provided by NASCAR Kids were packed to benefit the Hartsville Boys & Girls Club. Boys & Girls Clubs of America is the Official Youth Community Partner of NASCAR.
“Race weekends are known for the fun and excitement at the track, but it is also a time to give back to our community,” said Kerry Tharp, president of Darlington Raceway. “We are honored to work with Blessings in a Backpack who does amazing work serving communities to help end childhood hunger across the country. Thanks to NASCAR Kids for donating the backpacks that will benefit our local Boys & Girls Club.”
Friday’s packing event was the second Darlington Raceway event to benefit Blessings in a Backpack. The first event was Track Laps for Charity on Aug. 21. For a donation of $20 per car, fans drove three laps around the track Too Tough to Tame to support Blessings in a Backpack and Darlington Shares.
“We are excited and honored to partner again with our friends at Darlington Raceway and NASCAR Kids to help feed children in the local community,” said Beth Bush, director of athletic partnerships for Blessings in a Backpack. “Especially now, with more children than ever considered to be food insecure, packing bags of weekend nutrition for the local boys and girls club at the Darlington Raceway Stock Car Museum is an excellent example of how the community shows support for kids and families in need.”