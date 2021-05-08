DARLINGTON RACEWAY NOTEBOOK: Hamlin, Harvick, Elliott still searching for first win of season

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott has yet to reach Victory Lane this season. But he’s not the only big name who is chasing his first win of 2021.
Count three-time Darlington winners Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick among that group.
Last season, Harvick won nine races, followed by Hamlin with seven and Elliott with five.
Each of the drivers has come close to winning, however. Elliott was runner-up at the Daytona 500 as well as Martinsville. Can Elliott, whose father, Bill, won three times at Darlington, come up big today?
“I enjoy Darlington. I am a performance guy, so if it goes well, I probably liked it that trip and if it didn’t, then I probably don’t,” Elliott said. “Last year, I feel like we had a solid run and had a shot at it there at the end. Martin (Truex Jr.) and I ended up wrecking coming to the closing 10 laps for the lead. I was definitely playing defense; he was on me and was making a good run. So, there’s room for improvement, obviously. You want to be fast enough where that guy behind you is nowhere close. That’s where I want to be and that’s how you want to position yourself at the end of those races, if you can. We can definitely be better, but I was pleased with our speed last year. We had some really good runs and were certainly solid, so we have something good to build off of.”
And Hamlin and Harvick have runner-up finishes, at Richmond and Kansas, respectively.
To illustrate how wide open this season has been, through 11 races, only Martin Truex Jr. has won twice.
Playoff bubble
With 15 races left in the regular season in the NASCAR Cup Series and already 10 different winners banking their spots in the Playoffs with wins, position availability and time are conspiring against the competitors still looking for their ticket to the postseason. Plus, consider the driver standings’ points leader is guaranteed a spot in the Playoffs, that leaves just five positions left on the postseason grid up for grabs.
Hamlin is the points leader, ahead of Truex by 87 points.
There are 16 NASCAR playoff spots, and to illustrate how tight things are near the cutoff line, consider this: From Austin Dillon in position 14th to Daniel Suárez in 22nd, 95 points separate the nine positions.
Dillon likes his chances here.
“I think long races in the past have fit my racing style,” Dillon said. “There is plenty of time to make the car better during a long race, and all of our wins have come in races 500 miles or more. So, I think that bodes well for Darlington. Even though this weekend’s race is only 400 miles, I think we were able to learn a lot in the Southern 500 last year that we can translate to this weekend. Darlington is a place that falls off, so tire management becomes important and I really like that. It’s nice that we’re going to a place that long run speed matters a bit.”
The points tighten up considerably between Wood Brothers Racing’s Matt DiBenedetto in 16th position – the final Playoff transfer spot – and Chip Ganassi Racing’s driver and 2004 series champion Kurt Busch in the 17th position – the first spot outside the postseason cutoff – with just 12 points separating them. DiBenedetto has been riding a hot streak, posting three consecutive top-10 finishes in his last three starts of the season heading into this weekend at Darlington, but the Grass Valley, California, native will have his work cut out for him this weekend as Busch has a slightly better average finish (15.6) than DiBenedetto (21.0).
South Carolina roots
Over the years, a total of 140 different drivers have made at least one NASCAR national series start with their home state recorded as South Carolina.
James Hylton, from Inman, leads all NASCAR drivers from South Carolina with the most NASCAR national series starts at 607.
Three drivers from South Carolina have been inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame: David Pearson (Spartanburg), Cale Yarborough (Timmonsville) and Cotton Owens (Spartanburg).
In all, 11 drivers from South Carolina have won at least one race in NASCAR’s three national series totaling 239 victories; seven have won in the NASCAR Cup Series.