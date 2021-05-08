DARLINGTON RACEWAY NOTEBOOK: Hamlin, Harvick, Elliott still searching for first win of season

“I enjoy Darlington. I am a performance guy, so if it goes well, I probably liked it that trip and if it didn’t, then I probably don’t,” Elliott said. “Last year, I feel like we had a solid run and had a shot at it there at the end. Martin (Truex Jr.) and I ended up wrecking coming to the closing 10 laps for the lead. I was definitely playing defense; he was on me and was making a good run. So, there’s room for improvement, obviously. You want to be fast enough where that guy behind you is nowhere close. That’s where I want to be and that’s how you want to position yourself at the end of those races, if you can. We can definitely be better, but I was pleased with our speed last year. We had some really good runs and were certainly solid, so we have something good to build off of.”