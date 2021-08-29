Darlington Raceway president can't wait for full return of fans

Resilience. It’s a powerful word, relating to patience and persistence.
That was especially the case this past year with Darlington Raceway, the racing community and its fans.
Race rans and non-race fans alike longed for the day when the Pee Dee’s crown jewel, Darlington Raceway, could once again be permitted to host a grandstand sellout (47,000) for NASCAR events. Not to mention, have a full camping infield.
The last time it happened? 2019, the last time a Darlington NASCAR race was held in normal times.
But after the year 2020, during which Darlington hosted three May races (two Cup, one Xfinity) with no fans, and had limited fans for just the Cook Out Southern 500 last September, the resilience had to continue all the way around.
The Pandemic even limited fans at this past May’s Goodyear 400 at the Track Too Tough to Tame. But on the first day of that weekend, the racing community’s wish was finally granted: Darlington could indeed host a full-capacity race. Although facemask wearing is still required in enclosed areas, at least the granted full capacity is another step toward complete normalcy.
Count Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp as thankful.
“I’ll tell you, our fans have been very patient, they’ve been very resilient,” Tharp said. “It’s been two years since we had what I would call an open grandstand and camping areas here at Darlington. They hung in there with us over these past 18 months, or so.”
A LONG 18 months.
“It makes you even more thankful and grateful to have the opportunity to work in this sport and work at Darlington Raceway,” Tharp said. “You never take things like that for granted, and you never take our fans for granted. We want to do everything we can to make sure their experience back here is a positive one. It’s exciting to know they’re going to have the opportunity to camp again, and move around the facility again, and be out of the midway again while enjoying three national series races over a two-day period.”
Indeed.
For the third consecutive Darlington NASCAR weekend, Darlington will host all three of the sport’s top series. The Xfinity series’ Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4. Then, on Saturday, Sept. 5, the truck series’ In It To Win It 200 is 1:30 p.m., followed by the Southern 500 at 6 p.m.
The locals can’t wait, and they have certainly shared that enthusiasm with Tharp.
“They would say things like, ‘Hey, it’s going to be great to be back in the infield,’” Tharp said. “Our fans like coming back to the infield with the camping. They’ve missed that. They’re excited about that and just excited about also being able to come back to the track. Now, we can see some type of semblance to what it used to be.”