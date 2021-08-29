Darlington Raceway president can't wait for full return of fans

A LONG 18 months.

“It makes you even more thankful and grateful to have the opportunity to work in this sport and work at Darlington Raceway,” Tharp said. “You never take things like that for granted, and you never take our fans for granted. We want to do everything we can to make sure their experience back here is a positive one. It’s exciting to know they’re going to have the opportunity to camp again, and move around the facility again, and be out of the midway again while enjoying three national series races over a two-day period.”

Indeed.

For the third consecutive Darlington NASCAR weekend, Darlington will host all three of the sport’s top series. The Xfinity series’ Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4. Then, on Saturday, Sept. 5, the truck series’ In It To Win It 200 is 1:30 p.m., followed by the Southern 500 at 6 p.m.

The locals can’t wait, and they have certainly shared that enthusiasm with Tharp.

“They would say things like, ‘Hey, it’s going to be great to be back in the infield,’” Tharp said. “Our fans like coming back to the infield with the camping. They’ve missed that. They’re excited about that and just excited about also being able to come back to the track. Now, we can see some type of semblance to what it used to be.”

