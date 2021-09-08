DARLINGTON RACEWAY PRESIDENT KERRY THARP: Darlington Raceway welcomes back fans in grand style

The 72nd running of the Cook Out Southern 500 was vintage Darlington, as the track took its toll on a number of playoff contenders. William Byron, Michael McDowell, Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman and Kyle Busch all incurred the wrath of the track Too Tough To Tame. It was a drag race to the finish as Denny Hamlin held off a fast-charging Kyle Larson, who even attempted a video game move coming out of Turn 4 to try to overtake Hamlin. It was Hamlin’s first victory of the season, his third Cook Out Southern 500 crown and fourth overall victory at Darlington. The win propels the driver of the Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 11 Toyota Camry to the second round of the Cup Series playoffs. The Cook Out Southern 500 was also deemed to be the season’s best race to date in a fan poll conducted by longtime NASCAR journalist Jeff Gluck of The Athletic.