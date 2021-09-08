DARLINGTON RACEWAY PRESIDENT KERRY THARP: Darlington Raceway welcomes back fans in grand style

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- It had been two years since the grandstands were full of fans; the campgrounds buzzing with activity; and the fan midway alive with entertainment and activity. Darlington Raceway’s fans had been patient, resilient and supportive during this time. The Lady in Black returned to all of her glory last weekend, as the Darlington Raceway Labor Day Race Weekend presented by the South Carolina Education Lottery unfolded in grand style.
It was terrific being able to welcome our fans back to the racetrack. It was invigorating to see the campgrounds full and there was a renewed energy and enthusiasm permeating around the property. The campers caught up with old friends and made new ones. The distinct aroma of ribs on the grill, coolers packed with ice cold beverages, miniature swimming pools and corn hole games aplenty was the norm throughout the infield and exterior camping areas.
We were blessed with chamber of commerce weather the entire weekend, as the South Carolina humidity subsided with sunny to partly cloudy skies painting a beautiful canvas across the area. It’s hard to top a late summer sunset at Darlington Raceway and we enjoyed several of those this past race weekend.
The racing was fantastic, with Noah Gragson claiming his first NASCAR Xfinity Series win of the season on Saturday, taking home the checkered flag for the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200. Sunday featured a playoff doubleheader, with defending series champion Sheldon Creed winning the In It To Win It 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race to advance to the second round of that series’ playoffs. It also marked the second straight victory for Creed at the Lady in Black, as he took home the trophy this past May.
The 72nd running of the Cook Out Southern 500 was vintage Darlington, as the track took its toll on a number of playoff contenders. William Byron, Michael McDowell, Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman and Kyle Busch all incurred the wrath of the track Too Tough To Tame. It was a drag race to the finish as Denny Hamlin held off a fast-charging Kyle Larson, who even attempted a video game move coming out of Turn 4 to try to overtake Hamlin. It was Hamlin’s first victory of the season, his third Cook Out Southern 500 crown and fourth overall victory at Darlington. The win propels the driver of the Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 11 Toyota Camry to the second round of the Cup Series playoffs. The Cook Out Southern 500 was also deemed to be the season’s best race to date in a fan poll conducted by longtime NASCAR journalist Jeff Gluck of The Athletic.
Our team wanted to do all we could to help make our fans’ return to the track as enjoyable as possible. We implemented several new fan experience initiatives that we hope to build upon with future events. On Friday afternoon, we had a “rolling concert” through the campgrounds with popular country recording artist Josh Brannon. Saturday morning, we delivered more than 15 dozen donuts to campers across the property and thoroughly enjoyed interacting with those fans. The fan midway featured live musical entertainment, a NASCAR Kids Zone, souvenir haulers, food and beverage stands and a variety of partner displays. That night, the track hosted a Saturday Night Playoff Party in the midway, highlighted by a 30-minute Q&A session with NASCAR on NBC’s broadcast talent, including Rick Allen, Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte, Brad Daughtery, Kyle Petty and Ricky Carmichael. Sunday morning, the track held a reception for its season ticket holders – the Stripe Club - featuring NASCAR Vice Chairman Mike Helton, who provided his remarkable insight into the sport during a 40-minute Q&A session.
Darlington’s team also participated in three special charitable initiatives leading into the race event. Last Thursday, we teamed with The NASCAR Foundation and Dead On Tools to build a playset for a four-year-old pediatric cancer patient in the Florence area. That evening, we hosted the third annual Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K, as nearly 200 runners participated in an event to benefit the foundation of Sgt. Terrence Carraway, a Florence City Police officer who lost his life in the line of duty on Oct. 3, 2018. Finally, on Friday morning, our team helped pack food items into more than 300 backpacks that were distributed to the Hartsville Boys and Girls Club of American through a Blessings in a Backpack initiative.
While this marks the second straight year that Darlington has posted a pair of NASCAR race weekends, it’s the first time since 2004 that two events at Darlington appeared on the announced schedule. We absolutely love being able to host two events over the course of the season and we are grateful to our fans and sponsors for their support last weekend. The 2022 NASCAR schedule is expected to be announced later this month and we are optimistic that Darlington will once again have the opportunity to host a pair of race weekends next year.
Thank you again for believing in Darlington Raceway and we look forward to seeing you at the track very soon.