DARLINGTON RACEWAY PRESIDENT KERRY THARP: Darlington to host two NASCAR weekends in 2022

Darlington Raceway would like to thank our fans for their continued loyal support. We had an amazing crowd earlier this month, as it was the first time in two years that we were able to welcome our fans in the grandstands and campgrounds with no restrictions. The energy and enthusiasm that we all experienced was evident and the racing was exciting and competitive. The NASCAR schedule is made on an annual basis and there are no guarantees that the schedule will remain the same year after year. It is a highly competitive landscape among the tracks and states to secure these major race weekends. Your support goes a long way in reinforcing that Darlington is worthy of having two race weekends each year.

For the second year in a row, Mother’s Day weekend will feature the observance of the highly acclaimed Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR. It will mark the eighth season of our throwback platform as we will invite NASCAR Hall of Famers and legends back to Darlington for a reunion and celebration of the sport’s past, present and future. This special event allows fans the opportunity to take a walk down memory lane and pay tribute to the heroes that make up the history and tradition of our sport.