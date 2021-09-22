DARLINGTON RACEWAY PRESIDENT KERRY THARP: Darlington to host two NASCAR weekends in 2022

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- The last of the Cook Out Southern 500 campers had just vacated the property by only a couple of days when the announcement of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series schedule came out earlier this month, containing great news for Darlington Raceway fans. Once again, the track Too Tough To Tame will host two major NASCAR weekends next year – May 6-8 and Sept. 2-4 – as Darlington continues to hold a prominent place on the NASCAR schedule.
For the third straight year, Darlington will welcome NASCAR to town on two separate occasions. In 2020, Darlington had the opportunity to bring live sports back to our country during the pandemic, when it hosted NASCAR races in May of that year, followed up by its traditional Labor Day date in September. This year, The Lady in Black also featured a pair of NASCAR race events – one on Mother’s Day weekend and the second just earlier this month over Labor Day weekend.
Being able to have two NASCAR events in one year is a major economic boost to the state of South Carolina and this region. Two race events yield close to $100 million of annual economic impact to the state, with more than $70 million of that impact remaining here in the Pee Dee region. Fans and visitors from all over the country and around the world spend three or four days in our area, staying at our hotels, eating in our restaurants, shopping in our stores and enjoying our beautiful state.
Darlington Raceway would like to thank our fans for their continued loyal support. We had an amazing crowd earlier this month, as it was the first time in two years that we were able to welcome our fans in the grandstands and campgrounds with no restrictions. The energy and enthusiasm that we all experienced was evident and the racing was exciting and competitive. The NASCAR schedule is made on an annual basis and there are no guarantees that the schedule will remain the same year after year. It is a highly competitive landscape among the tracks and states to secure these major race weekends. Your support goes a long way in reinforcing that Darlington is worthy of having two race weekends each year.
For the second year in a row, Mother’s Day weekend will feature the observance of the highly acclaimed Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR. It will mark the eighth season of our throwback platform as we will invite NASCAR Hall of Famers and legends back to Darlington for a reunion and celebration of the sport’s past, present and future. This special event allows fans the opportunity to take a walk down memory lane and pay tribute to the heroes that make up the history and tradition of our sport.
One of the highlights of the throwback weekend is the retro paint schemes that the teams use on their cars and trucks. This gives teams the chance to honor a former NASCAR driver, team member, owner, sponsor, great moment in the sport’s history, or any other significant milestone for that particular organization. It is a true fan favorite and helps generate great interest leading up to and through the entire weekend.
Mother’s Day and the throwback weekend go hand in hand and we intend to get our mothers involved and honor them accordingly. We hope to be able to bring back the Throwback Parade, or what was formerly known as the Southern 500 Parade, along with the Cup Hauler Parade which has been so popular to the fans that line the streets from Florence to Darlington.
The 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedules are expected to be announced in the near future, so we’re hopeful we will host all three national series once again at the track Too Tough To Tame.
The first three races of the Cup Series Playoffs are in the books and the second round of eight drivers has been established. Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. won the first two playoff races – Darlington and Richmond Raceway – while Kyle Larson captured the checkered flag in an exciting finish last Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway. Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott got into a series of post-race arguments and it will be interesting to see if that drama continues throughout the remainder of the playoff schedule. Next up on the schedule is Las Vegas Motor Speedway, followed by Talladega Superspeedway and the always unpredictable ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Tickets for next year’s NASCAR Cup Series races at Darlington are currently on sale. You can get your tickets and camping lined up by visiting www.darlingtonraceway.com or calling 866-459-7223.