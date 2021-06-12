DARLINGTON RACEWAY PRESIDENT KERRY THARP: Hendrick, Larson are in the zone

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- There’s an old adage in sports that refers to competitors as being “in the zone.” In baseball it might be when the batter is hitting every pitch hard and in the gap; in basketball it might be when the player is draining three point shots; in golf it might be when every putt inside 15 feet finds the bottom of the cup.
NASCAR drivers and teams often find themselves “in the zone” as well. It’s when the car or truck is finding all the right spots on the track to garner the best advantage; the pit stops are flawless; the horsepower is best in class; and the communication between the driver and crew chief is spot on. If there’s ever been a driver and team that is “in the zone” right now in NASCAR, it would undoubtedly be Kyle Larson and the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports team.
Through the season’s first 16 races, Larson and HMS have established themselves as the class of the NASCAR Cup Series. The organization has posted seven victories, including the last four in a row, with all four of its drivers securely qualified for the Playoffs, which begins Sept. 5 at Darlington Raceway. Larson has visited Victory Lane three times himself, including the past two races, winning the Coca-Cola 600 Memorial Day Weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway and most recently at the road course in Sonoma.
Over the past five Cup races, Larson’s average finish is an incredible 1.6, with three runners up, including the Goodyear 400 at Darlington, and two wins. Clearly, the California native has emerged as one of the leading contenders for the 2021 championship. A year ago, that notion might have seemed far-fetched as he had forfeited his opportunity at driving on NASCAR’s biggest stage.
Larson was suspended indefinitely from NASCAR in April 2020 for using a racial slur on a livestream during a virtual race. As a result, he lost his ride with Chip Ganassi Racing, lost his sponsorship and lost out on a lot of prize money. To his credit, Larson owned up to his mistake and went above and beyond the steps required by NASCAR to get back into the sport.
NASCAR reinstated Larson last October and he joined Hendrick Motorsports shortly thereafter, as the organization announced he would pilot the No. 5 Chevrolet. He was deemed eligible to return to NASCAR racing activities on Jan. 1. In the interim, he was a regular winner in sprint-car competition, including a series-best 12 victories in the World of Outlaws tour. Larson has proven he is an accomplished wheel man and is without question the hottest driver on the circuit now.
As the summer approaches, things are starting to resemble what we’re more accustomed to at a NASCAR event. There was a big crowd and a lot of pre-race celebration and pageantry at the recent Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. NASCAR recently announced that there could be full capacity for the majority of the remaining races on its schedule, including the September event at Darlington Raceway.
