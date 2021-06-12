DARLINGTON RACEWAY PRESIDENT KERRY THARP: Hendrick, Larson are in the zone

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- There’s an old adage in sports that refers to competitors as being “in the zone.” In baseball it might be when the batter is hitting every pitch hard and in the gap; in basketball it might be when the player is draining three point shots; in golf it might be when every putt inside 15 feet finds the bottom of the cup.

NASCAR drivers and teams often find themselves “in the zone” as well. It’s when the car or truck is finding all the right spots on the track to garner the best advantage; the pit stops are flawless; the horsepower is best in class; and the communication between the driver and crew chief is spot on. If there’s ever been a driver and team that is “in the zone” right now in NASCAR, it would undoubtedly be Kyle Larson and the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports team.

Through the season’s first 16 races, Larson and HMS have established themselves as the class of the NASCAR Cup Series. The organization has posted seven victories, including the last four in a row, with all four of its drivers securely qualified for the Playoffs, which begins Sept. 5 at Darlington Raceway. Larson has visited Victory Lane three times himself, including the past two races, winning the Coca-Cola 600 Memorial Day Weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway and most recently at the road course in Sonoma.