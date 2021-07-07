DARLINGTON RACEWAY PRESIDENT KERRY THARP: Labor Day Weekend Draws Closer and Closer at Darlington Raceway

• New venues and new race experiences have been popular and well-received by the fans. Dirt racing at Bristol, a return to Nashville Speedway, and road course ventures to Circuit of the Americas and Road America have by and large deemed to be successful by the governing body and its fan base.

• New ownership in the sport has quickly made its presence known. Most recently, Trackhouse Racing’s Justin Marks and his partner, Pit Bull, purchased all of the racing assets owned by Chip Ganassi Racing. That is a bold undertaking by this first-year team and solidifies the fact that this group is in it for the long haul.

• It’s simply wonderful to have the fans back in the stands. When Darlington Raceway helped bring back live sports to this country in May, 2020, those races were conducted without fans. Now that sports venues have opened up and welcomed back fans and hospitality offerings, it’s been refreshing to see large crowds the last several weeks at the NASCAR events.

• It’s still perplexing that Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin have yet to find Victory Lane this season. Considering that those two combined for 16 Cup victories in 2020, it’s been a real head-scratcher to try and figure out why they’ve both gone winless thus far this season.