DARLINGTON RACEWAY PRESIDENT KERRY THARP: Labor Day Weekend Draws Closer and Closer at Darlington Raceway

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- As the NASCAR season continues through the summer months, it’s hard to believe that there are just six NASCAR Cup Series regular season race weekends left before the eyes and ears of the sport will be focused on the NASCAR Playoffs at Darlington Raceway on Sept. 4-5.
The track “Too Tough to Tame” will once again feature all three NASCAR national series Labor Day Weekend, with the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 4 followed by a playoff doubleheader Sunday, Sept. 5. The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series kicks things off at 1:30 p.m. with the second race of its playoffs. The Cook Out Southern 500 opens up the Cup Series playoffs later that day with a 6 p.m. start time. Fans can call 866-459-7223 or visit www.darlingtonraceway.com to secure tickets and camping for this upcoming race weekend.
At the season’s 20-race mark, there are certainly some things that we definitely know heading into the stretch run of the regular season:
• Hendrick Motorsports has established itself as the dominant organization in 2021, having won 50% of the points paying races thus far this season (10 of 20). Since Martin Truex Jr.’s win at Darlington on Mother’s Day, HMS has won eight of the last nine Cup races. The lone exception during that streak came on June 27 when Kyle Busch won at Pocono Raceway.
• Kyle Larson leads the HMS victory parade with five victories, followed by Alex Bowman’s three. Chase Elliott’s win at Road America last Sunday marked the seventh road course victory in his young career. The NASCAR record for most road course wins is nine by Jeff Gordon, so that record is most likely going to be eclipsed by the Cup Series’ defending champion, perhaps as early as this year.
• New venues and new race experiences have been popular and well-received by the fans. Dirt racing at Bristol, a return to Nashville Speedway, and road course ventures to Circuit of the Americas and Road America have by and large deemed to be successful by the governing body and its fan base.
• New ownership in the sport has quickly made its presence known. Most recently, Trackhouse Racing’s Justin Marks and his partner, Pit Bull, purchased all of the racing assets owned by Chip Ganassi Racing. That is a bold undertaking by this first-year team and solidifies the fact that this group is in it for the long haul.
• It’s simply wonderful to have the fans back in the stands. When Darlington Raceway helped bring back live sports to this country in May, 2020, those races were conducted without fans. Now that sports venues have opened up and welcomed back fans and hospitality offerings, it’s been refreshing to see large crowds the last several weeks at the NASCAR events.
• It’s still perplexing that Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin have yet to find Victory Lane this season. Considering that those two combined for 16 Cup victories in 2020, it’s been a real head-scratcher to try and figure out why they’ve both gone winless thus far this season.
As we inch closer and closer to our race weekend, the track will be hosting a few significant events over the next several weeks. Darlington Raceway will host a blood drive with the Palmetto South Carolina Region of the American Red Cross on Friday, July 23 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The blood drive to support the state of South Carolina will be hosted in the Jim Hunter Media Center in the historic Darlington infield. All blood drive participants will receive a lap in the track’s Chevrolet Camaro Pace Car around the track Too Tough To Tame. To save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive, donors are encouraged to complete a RapidPass, a pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire, upon arrival. To complete a RapidPass, donors can follow the instructions at redcross.org/rapidpass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
The track will also host a Classic Car Show and a Track Laps for Charity event Saturday, Aug. 21. The car show will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. while the track laps event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can pre-register for both events by visiting www.darlingtonraceway.com/event-calendar.
Fans will also want to come out to the track and support the third annual Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K presented by Brown’s RV Superstore on Thursday, Sept. 2 at 6:30 p.m. The event will honor the life of the City of Florence, S.C. Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway, who lost his life in the line of duty on Oct. 3, 2018. Sgt. Carraway dedicated his life to serving others and giving back to his hometown of Darlington, S.C. Runners can register for the Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K presented by Brown’s RV Superstore online at darlingtonraceway5k.itsyourrace.com.
The track is gearing up for a memorable September race weekend. Being able to have our fans back at full capacity in the grandstands and camping areas is a true blessing and means the world to us. We are planning some special activities that should appeal to fans of all ages. We are extremely grateful and appreciative of our fans for their loyalty and patience during the pandemic and we can’t wait to see everyone in less than 60 days at the Lady in Black.