DARLINGTON RACEWAY PRESIDENT KERRY THARP: My predictions for NASCAR champions

• Martin Truex Jr. – 2017 Cup Series champion; winner of the 2021 Darlington Spring Race (Goodyear 400) with four wins on the season

MY PICK – Martin Truex Jr. A two-time winner at Darlington, Truex won the spring race at Phoenix earlier this year. He’s also an all-around good guy who loves racing at Darlington. While you might shake your head at why I’m not going with Larson, the prohibitive favorite, I just have a “gut” feeling that Truex is going to take the checkered flag on Sunday.

Track Laps

for Charity

Darlington’s fourth and final Track Laps for Charity event is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For a donation of $20 per car, Darlington Raceway will offer fans the opportunity to drive their personal vehicles around the iconic 1.366-mile egg-shaped track. Proceeds will go towards supporting Toys for Tots and Darlington Shares, the track’s charitable arm.

Toys for Tots is an organization that is humbly serving communities across the nation to help families have a Merry Christmas. With the holidays season approaching, we are proud to support this purposeful organization by welcoming our loyal fans to the track Too Tough To Tame for a fun community event to benefit a worthy cause.

This is the fourth Track Laps for Charity event of the year as Darlington Raceway continues to partner with organizations making a difference in our community. The first three Track Laps for Charity benefited Donate Life South Carolina in March, VFW’s Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarship program with Sport Clips, the Official Hair Care Service Provider of Darlington Raceway, in June and Blessings in a Backpack in August.