DARLINGTON RACEWAY PRESIDENT KERRY THARP: NASCAR ready to ROVAL

The second round of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs concludes this Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway with the running of the Bank of America ROVAL 400. This unique 2.28-mile, part road course and part oval, features 17 turns and always features its share of twists and turns. It shapes up to be a perfect track for a cutoff race as the Cup Series playoff field will be trimmed to eight following Sunday’s action.

The pressure is certainly heating up as only one driver has officially clinched a spot in the Round of 8 and that’s defending Cook Out Southern 500 winner Denny Hamlin, who punched his ticket to the next round by winning a couple of weeks ago at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. There are four drivers currently outside the cutoff mark – Kevin Harvick (-9), Christopher Bell (-28), William Byron (-44) and Alex Bowman (-52). It’s hard to believe, but Harvick is still winless on the season. Unless he can change that this Sunday, the former Cup Series champion will likely need to rely on some “help” from the other drivers ahead of him in the standings in order to continue his quest for a second championship. Bell, Byron and Bowman all will need to win Sunday in order to advance.