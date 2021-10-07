DARLINGTON RACEWAY PRESIDENT KERRY THARP: NASCAR ready to ROVAL

The second round of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs concludes this Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway with the running of the Bank of America ROVAL 400. This unique 2.28-mile, part road course and part oval, features 17 turns and always features its share of twists and turns. It shapes up to be a perfect track for a cutoff race as the Cup Series playoff field will be trimmed to eight following Sunday’s action.
The pressure is certainly heating up as only one driver has officially clinched a spot in the Round of 8 and that’s defending Cook Out Southern 500 winner Denny Hamlin, who punched his ticket to the next round by winning a couple of weeks ago at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. There are four drivers currently outside the cutoff mark – Kevin Harvick (-9), Christopher Bell (-28), William Byron (-44) and Alex Bowman (-52). It’s hard to believe, but Harvick is still winless on the season. Unless he can change that this Sunday, the former Cup Series champion will likely need to rely on some “help” from the other drivers ahead of him in the standings in order to continue his quest for a second championship. Bell, Byron and Bowman all will need to win Sunday in order to advance.
There isn’t much wiggle room for those drivers presently above the cutline. Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott are both nine points above the line while Ryan Blaney is 15 points to the good. Elliott is the odds-on-favorite to win Sunday’s event, as he has won the past two races at the ROVAL. Elliott, the defending Cup Series champion, has established himself as a road course “warrior,” having won seven times on a road course which ranks third all-time behind Jeff Gordon (9) and Tony Stewart (8). Blaney won the inaugural ROVAL in 2018 when Jimmie Johnson and Martin Truex Jr. spun each other out coming to the checkered flag.
NASCAR is coming off a wild and woolly weekend at Talladega Superspeedway. All three series had first-time winners, with Tate Fogleman winning in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series; Brandon Brown winning in the NASCAR Xfinity Series; and Bubba Wallace winning on rain-delayed Monday in the Cup Series. Brown is a 2018 graduate of Coastal Carolina and oftentimes runs a Chanticleer-branded paint scheme on his car. Wallace’s win was of historic proportions. He became just the second Black driver to win a race in NASCAR’s premier series, joining NASCAR Hall of Famer Wendell Scott who took the victory in 1963 at Speedway Park in Jacksonville, Fla. Wallace, who drives for the first-year 23XI Racing team owned by The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan and current NASCAR star Hamlin, talked about the significance of his victory in the race that was shortened due to heavy rain.
“I never think about those things, it obviously brings a lot of emotions, a lot of joy to my family, fans and friends,” said Wallace. “You’ve got to stay true to your path and not let the nonsense get to you and stay strong, stay humble and stay hungry. There’ve been plenty of times when I wanted to give up. You surround yourself with the right people and it’s moments like this that you appreciate.”
Darlington Raceway will be the host site for the Annual Taste of Darlington next Thursday, Oct. 14 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Cookers and food vendors from the area will have a wide variety of delicious samplings on hand for the public to taste and will be set up in the Cale Yarborough Cup Garage. Tickets are available by visiting www.buildupdarlington.org. The track will also host its fourth and final Track Laps for Charity event Saturday, Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds from the event will go to Toys for Tots.
Darlington’s Museum and Gift Shop, located adjacent to the Bridget Holloman Administration Building at 1301 Harry Byrd Highway, is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The museum features a wide selection of historic and vintage race cars, including those run by David Pearson, Cale Yarborough, Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt, Bill Elliott, Bobby Allison, Davey Allison, Johnny Mantz and Kevin Harvick. It is also the site of the National Motorsports Press Association Hall of Fame.
The team at Darlington Raceway is already focused on next May’s Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR, as the track will host all three of NASCAR’s national series May 6-8, 2022. Tickets and camping packages are available by visiting www.darlingtonraceway.com or calling 866-459-7223.