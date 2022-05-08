Darlington Raceway president Kerry Tharp pleased with NASCAR's throwback weekend

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington Raceway’s second spring throwback weekend was a success.

“I thought the weekend was really good,” said Kerry Tharp, Darlington Raceway president. “It was great to have the throwback weekend in its full form for the first time since September 2019.”

And what an ending it was. Joey Logano’s late pass of William Byron gave the Team Penske driver his first win at the track Too Tough to Tame. Logano had finished second in the 2018 Cook Out Southern 500.

But there were plenty of other festivities besides the race.

“We got to have some of the Hall of Famers and legends back; the midway was alive,” Tharp said. “There was a lot of activities for the fans and probably a lot more than I’ve ever seen: Concerts, and an 80’s party in the middle of the week, track laps and a cycle event. All in all, it was a good weekend.

“Sure, there are things I thought we can improve on,” he added. “But I thought today’s race was good with the new car.”

That’s not all Tharp thought was good about the race.

“I thought (the ending) was good NASCAR,” he said. “You race for the win. And sometimes, things happen during the last lap or two. Certainly, that’s kind of what we saw. We had a tire test about a month ago, and I had a feeling it was going to be a good race. This new car is not easy to drive here. And the tire wear, I thought, today was really good.

“I talked to John Probst, one of the competition guys for NASCAR, and he thought the cars performed well and I think Goodyear was pleased with the tire,” he added. “And we have a winner, a first-time winner at Darlington in Joey Logano.”

Sunday might not have been the final controversial clash between Logano and Byron. But that’s just fine with Tharp.

“NASCAR was built on rivalries, all the way back to the early days, and we continue to see those today,” he said. “And, Darlington usually brings out the best in those rivalries. You see a lot of races at Darlington over the last few laps where things happen. And you certainly saw that today. I was over at Victory Lane thinking William Byron was going to win it. … But (Logano) had a strong car all day, and might have had the strongest car.

“Sometimes, here at Darlington, what happens in the last few laps can change the whole dynamic of the race, and I think that’s what happened today,” he added.

Tharp then alluded to what happened 19 years ago, when Ricky Craven edged Kurt Busch to win the Darlington spring race.

“I think Darlington is known for its close finishes,” Tharp said. “One that comes to mind is Craven and Busch. And Ricky was here today, telling me next year is the 20th anniversary of that finish. So, ideas were already turning when he and I were talking earlier today about how we can recreate that here at Darlington. He says he has that car of his, now. And he thinks Kurt has the No. 97 car.

“How cool would that be to put those two cars out here on the race track for throwback weekend in 2023 and to have them talk about that last lap?” he asked. “That would be really cool.”

