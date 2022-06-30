DARLINGTON RACEWAY PRESIDENT KERRY THARP: Plenty of storylines from NASCAR's first half of season

FLORENCE, S.C. -- We’ve hit the midpoint of the NASCAR season and by all accounts, the first half has been filled with close competition on the racetrack along with an abundance of intriguing and compelling storylines.

NASCAR entered the 2022 season riding some renewed momentum and with a new race car being introduced in the NASCAR Cup Series, expectations were high leading into this campaign. The season started with an out-of-the-box concept stadium race at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The non-points Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum attracted thousands of new NASCAR fans and provided the sport with a unique platform in one of the country’s most populated areas.

We saw a surprise winner in the DAYTONA 500, with Team Penske’s rookie Austin Cindric taking the checkered flag at The Great American Race. In fact, the first seven races of the season saw seven different winners visit Victory Lane.

There’s just nine Cup Series races remaining in the regular season before the Cup Playoffs begin once again at Darlington Raceway, with the 73rd running of the Cook Out Southern 500 on Sept. 4. We can expect plenty of drama and tight racing action leading into the Labor Day Weekend event. We thought it might be an opportune time for us to look back on the first half of the season and review some of the highlights.

There have been 12 different winners through the first 17 Cup Series races so far. Daniel Suarez became the 12th different winner when he claimed his first Cup victory June 12 at Sonoma Raceway. Suarez becomes the first Mexican-American to win a Cup Series race.

Suarez and his teammate Ross Chastain are the two drivers for Trackhouse Racing, and that organization has arguably been the biggest story in the sport so far in 2022. The first-year team owned by former racer Justin Marks and singer/entertainer Pit Bull has taken the sport by storm this season. Chastain has won twice and with Suarez’s win two weeks ago, both of their drivers have qualified for the Playoffs at Darlington.

The Next Gen race car has certainly lived up to or even exceeded its preseason billing and provided extremely close racing thus far this season. A closer look at the numbers reveal:

• The 12 different race winners through the first 17 races are tied for the second most winners through 17 races in the modern era of NASCAR. Only the 2003 season had more with 14 at the same point of the season.

• The average margin of victory in the Cup Series is a mere 0.700 seconds – the closest margin of victory through the first 17 races since the advent of electronic scoring in 1993.

• We’ve seen four first-time winners – Austin Cindric (DAYTONA 500), Chase Briscoe (Phoenix Raceway), Ross Chastain (Circuit of the Americas), and Daniel Suarez (Sonoma Raceway).

• There has been a record for most green flag passes for the lead (833) through 17 races - the most since that statistic started being kept in 2007.

Television viewership has also been on the rise during the opening half of the season. Ratings on FOX were up 8% during the first half, which is impressive growth considering TV ratings for most sports leagues are down double digits. NBC handles the second half of the broadcast schedule and its crew of Rick Allen, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte is expected once again to provide fans with excellent insight into the upcoming racing action.

Darlington Raceway would like to extend its condolences to the family of Bruton Smith, who passed away June 22 at the age of 95. Smith founded Speedway Motorsports and was one of the premier promoters in all of auto racing. He was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2016.

The NASCAR season continues this weekend with action at Road America, a scenic road course located in Elkhart Lake, Wis. The Cup Series will compete on Sunday, with USA Network carrying the broadcast beginning at 3 p.m. (ET).

We are closing in on 65 days until Darlington’s September NASCAR event. Infield camping is nearly sold out, so the best ticket and camping packages are available now. Fans should visit www.darlingtonraceway.com or call 866-459-7223 to take care of all of their Labor Day Weekend needs.

