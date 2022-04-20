Darlington Raceway revs up its Throwback Weekend publicity tour

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Not long after Kerry Tharp became Darlington Raceway’s president in 2016, he was asked when the track would again host two Cup races a year.

The Track Too Tough to Tame, which opened in 1950, featured two Cup races in 1952 and then from 1960 through 2004, with the Cook Out Southern 500 being the second event. From 2005-13, Darlington hosted one Cup race (Southern 500) on Mother’s Day Weekend, with the 2014 Southern 500 being in April.

The Southern 500 returned to Labor Day Weekend in 2015, and two regularly scheduled races finally returned to Darlington in 2021 (two of the three 2020 Cup races at Darlington were scheduled after that season started).

While NASCAR does year-to-year Cup schedules, two Darlington Cup races are again the case this year with the Goodyear 400 on May 8 (3:30 p.m., FS1) and the Southern 500 on Sept. 4 (6 p.m., USA Network).

But that’s not all for this Mother’s Day Weekend on FS1 at Darlington. The Dead On Tools 200 truck race is 7:30 p.m. May 6, and the Xfinity Series’ Mahindra ROXOR 200 is May 7 (1:30 p.m.).

It’s a financial boon for the Pee Dee, as well as the state, and Tharp embraces it.

“There’s a lot of energy having our two race dates back,” Tharp said during Wednesday’s ceremony at the Governor’s Mansion to recognize Darlington’s May races, part of NASCAR’s Official Throwback Weekend. “It was about 17 or 18 years where we went with just one race date. And that date kind of moved around a bit (in 2004, the Southern 500 was even moved from Labor Day Weekend to November). So, there’s a little bit of an adjustment for our fans now that they know there are two race dates on the calendar.”

But Tharp wants fans to mark both dates on their calendars and plan trips to see those races in person.

“We want to have folks come out for both race dates, and we want to be able to show we can support two events. I believe we can,” Tharp said. “But we need the folks in this state, and particularly in the Pee Dee region, to come out on Mother’s Day Weekend and be able to have big crowds at both of our events.”

Also, for the first time since 2019, a Darlington NASCAR weekend will be held with no pandemic-related restrictions.

“I have the sense there’s a lot of excitement and a lot of energy,” Tharp said. “And now that the pandemic has subsided for the most part, we’re now able to have the events without these restrictions we’ve had to have really over the past couple of years.”

Tharp then again emphasized the importance of fan turnout, since NASCAR does its schedules annually.

“There’s nothing given. We were blessed with the opportunity a couple of years ago to get that second race date back,” Tharp said. “We’re proud of that. It’s a big responsibility. It’s an opportunity, but it’s a responsibility for us to put our best foot forward, and for our fans to come out and support it.”

Bobby Labonte, who won the 2000 Southern 500 and eventual points championship, was also in attendance Wednesday. A NASCAR Hall of Famer, Labonte will have additional things to celebrate besides throwbacks schemes.

“I’ve seen a couple of paint schemes done as a throwback to when I raced there,” Labonte said. “I know when I go to Darlington, Kerry is going to have me do a couple of things. But I’m going there as a race fan. That’s what I love about it, the throwback schemes. The fans have been amazing. I look forward to being there, and it’s on Mother’s Day Weekend. But another great thing is it’s my birthday. So, I’ll be 49 again (actually, 58).”

