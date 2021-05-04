Darlington Raceway, Sport Clips Renew Entitlement for Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Darlington Raceway and Sport Clips Haircuts announce the renewal of their long-time partnership on the entitlement for the fall NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the track Too Tough To Tame. The official race name will be the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200.

“Sport Clips has been a long-time valued partner of Darlington Raceway, so we are grateful to continue the entitlement for the fall NASCAR Xfinity Series race for a good cause with the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200,” said Darlington President Kerry Tharp. “We are proud to continue partnering with Sport Clips to raise awareness of its national veterans-support programs with the Veterans of Foreign Wars.”

As one of the longest standing entitlements in NASCAR, this will be the tenth consecutive year Sport Clips has partnered with Darlington Raceway. Sport Clips is the Official Hair Care Service Provider of Darlington Raceway and will continue to have extensive on-site signage at the track. As part of the agreement, Sport Clips will also have signage at Martinsville Speedway.