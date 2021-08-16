Darlington Raceway to Host First-Ever NASCAR Saturday Night Playoffs Party on Sept. 4

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Darlington Raceway will host its first-ever Saturday Night Playoffs Party with NBC Sports’ NASCAR personalities, music and fan games to officially start the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs on Saturday, Sept. 4. Darlington will host the first race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs for the second consecutive season with the Cook Out Southern 500 on Sunday, Sept. 5.

“As Darlington Raceway hosts the first race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs with the Cook Out Southern 500, we are hosting a party to welcome all of our loyal race fans back to the track Too Tough To Tame,” said Darlington President Kerry Tharp. “Thanks to our NASCAR broadcast partners at NBC Sports for joining us for this new event to share a party-like experience that can only happen at The Lady in Black.”

At the Saturday Night Playoffs Party, NBC Sports will host a NASCAR Playoffs Q&A. Rick Allen, NBC Sports’ lead race broadcaster, will moderate the panel featuring NBC Sports NASCAR analysts Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte, Brad Daugherty, Kyle Petty and Ricky Carmichael. The Q&A will preview the start of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs in the Cook Out Southern 500 on Sunday, Sept. 5.