Darlington’s Labor Day race weekend just three weeks away

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- With the summer days flying by and kids heading back to school, the countdown to the prestigious Labor Day NASCAR event at Darlington Raceway is well underway.

With the track entering a partnership with Shriners Children’s, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, the official name of our Sept. 3-4 event is the Shriners Children’s presents Darlington Labor Day Race Weekend. Two races highlight the schedule, with the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race set for Saturday, Sept. 3 at 3 p.m. The 73rd running of the Cook Out Southern 500, the opening round of the Cup Series Playoffs, will get underway shortly after 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4. Both races will be televised live by USA Network.

Earlier this week the track announced it is bringing back its pre-race concert, as rising country music star Larry Fleet will perform on stage near the start-finish line prior to the Cook Out Southern 500. Fleet, a blue-collar, Tennessee native, grew up with a love of music sparked by an eclectic mix of influences spanning Merle Haggard to Marvin Gaye. I saw Fleet open for superstar Morgan Wallen earlier this year and he was outstanding.

We are looking to have a great crowd and we encourage our fans to get their tickets now. Our infield camping is sold out; however, there are campsites available outside in the remainder of our camping areas. Fans can secure their tickets, pre-race experience/concert passes, or camping by visiting our website at www.darlingtonraceway.com or calling 866-459-7223.

With just three races remaining in the Cup Series regular season, the competition continues to heat up to set the 16-driver playoff field. There are currently 15 different winners in the Cup Series, as veteran Kevin Harvick snapped a 65-race winless streak last Sunday by winning at Michigan International Speedway. It was truly a clutch performance, as Harvick desperately needed a victory in order to qualify for the playoffs. The 2014 Cup Series champion is a three-time winner at Darlington and I expect him to rise into championship contention once the playoffs begin at the Lady in Black on Sept. 4. Following his sixth career victory at Michigan last Sunday, Harvick had this to say about his nay sayers.

“Everyone who doubted us doesn’t know us,” said Harvick. “They, obviously, must not know that we thrive in these situations. And, a lot of things went our way today, which we haven’t had all year long; have things go our way and have things fall our way.”

There are certainly two drivers who are certainly having some anxious moments as the regular season winds down. Ryan Blaney is second in total points but has yet to win a points race in 2022 (he did win the non-points All-Star Race earlier this summer). Martin Truex Jr., the series’ 2017 champion, is also winless on the season and currently trails Blaney by 19 points for the 16th and final playoff berth. Should we see one or two more unique winners before Darlington, the entire playoff field would be turned upside down.

Darlington Raceway and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) announced last week a partnership on a campaign to bring awareness to safe driving practices across the state of South Carolina. The new partnership was unveiled at an Aug. 4 press conference with S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster, SCDPS Director Robert G. Woods, IV and Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp at Plyler Park in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

The new SCDPS partnership will be part of the Shriners Children’s presents Darlington Labor Day Race Weekend at Darlington Raceway. The public information campaign will feature a promotional display and signage around the Darlington Raceway facility including the fan parking entrances and exits, along with promotional videos on the in-stadium video boards and messaging broadcasted across the stadium PA system. A new social media marketing campaign will debut on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter in advance of the upcoming NASCAR race weekend.

Darlington Raceway announced last month the signing of the first NASCAR owned track NIL (Name, Image & Likeness) agreement with Coastal Carolina University standout quarterback Grayson McCall. With the signing, Darlington Raceway becomes the first NASCAR owned track to officially partner with a student-athlete since the new NCAA regulations were passed.

As part of the partnership, McCall, who has led the Chanticleer program to national prominence the past two seasons, will promote the Shriners Children’s presents Darlington Labor Day Race Weekend as well as next year’s NASCAR slate at Darlington Raceway. McCall will also have an active presence on the track’s digital platforms and be featured in some of the track’s marketing campaigns. He will also promote NASCAR and Darlington on his own social channels.

Fans can secure tickets, camping and hospitality for the Shriners Children’s presents Darlington Labor Day Race Weekend by visiting www.darlingtonraceway.com or calling 866-459-7223.