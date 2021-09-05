Defending Trucks champ Sheldon Creed sweeps 2021 Darlington races

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Sheldon Creed completed a 2021 sweep of Darlington Raceway on Sunday, taking the checkered flag in the In It To Win It 200.
It was the second straight playoff truck win for Creed this year, and he has won four of the past five in the postseason, dating to 2020.
"What a way to open the playoffs, right? he quipped.
Support Local Journalism
Sunday also marked the eighth truck win of his career.
John Hunter Nemechek, Stewart Friesen, Todd Gilleland and Parker Kiligerman rounded out Sunday's top five.
The 72nd annual Cook Out Southern 500, which will kickstart the Cup Playoffs, starts at 6 p.m. today at Darlington (NBCSN).
WILL BE UPDATED
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Scott Chancey
Prep Sports Writer
A nine-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 8 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.