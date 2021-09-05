 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Defending Trucks champ Sheldon Creed sweeps 2021 Darlington races
0 Comments
breaking featured

Defending Trucks champ Sheldon Creed sweeps 2021 Darlington races

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
download (3).png

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Sheldon Creed completed a 2021 sweep of Darlington Raceway on Sunday, taking the checkered flag in the In It To Win It 200.

It was the second straight playoff truck win for Creed this year, and he has won four of the past five in the postseason, dating to 2020.

"What a way to open the playoffs, right? he quipped.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

 Sunday also marked the eighth truck win of his career. 

John Hunter Nemechek, Stewart Friesen, Todd Gilleland and Parker Kiligerman rounded out Sunday's top five.

The 72nd annual Cook Out Southern 500, which will kickstart the Cup Playoffs, starts at 6 p.m. today at Darlington (NBCSN).

WILL BE UPDATED 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

If you want a Super Bowl, you'll need a premier quarterback

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Prep Sports Writer

A nine-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 8 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert