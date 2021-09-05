Denny Hamlin wins his third Cook Out Southern 500

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Denny Hamlin withstood a furious, late charge by Kyle Larson and won his third Cook Out Southern 500 on Sunday night at Darlington Raceway. His other two wins were in 2010 and ’17.
"My favorite race of the year," Hamlin said on his team radio.
After not winning during the regular season, Hamlin won the playoff opener at Darlington and automatically reaches the next round. And after one first-stage race in the books, Hamlin leads Larson by 80 points.
But, oh, what a finish when Larson made that one final try on that final lap with his Chevy.
"I knew he was coming; I was a little bit concerned on that last lap," Hamlin said. "I knew I had about a four car-length lead. I didn't think it was going to go THAT deep. It was a great race."
Yep, Larson was coming.
"I got to his bumper too quick," Larson said. "I was hoping he was gonna run that diamond to be safe and I could get to the outside. I didn't want to wreck him. He did a great job, didn't really make any mistakes during that last run. and I was having to push really hard to stay with him. I was hoping we would catch some kind of traffic, but we never really did."
Now with four Darlington wins overall (he also won May 2020's Toyota 500), Hamlin joins elite NASCAR company with others who have three Southern 500 wins: Herb Thomas, Buck Baker, David Pearson, Dale Earnhardt and Bill Elliott.
Larson finished second, followed by Ross Chastain, Martin Truex Jr. and last year's Southern 500 champion, Kevin Harvick.
Hamlin, who started Sunday's race second, took his first lead on Lap 49 after pit stops when leaders took four tires. This, after his No. 11 Toyota spun its tires on the first lap.
Then, after pitting from the lead at Lap 80, he reclaimed it from Larson on Lap 84 – after pit stops – and went on to win Stage 1.
On Lap 125, not long after Larson raced to the lead, Busch’s No. 18 Toyota got loose after racing close with Austin Dillon’s Chevy. The result was Busch hitting the outside wall and then leaving for the garage. Forty laps later, Larson’s No. 5 Chevy was still in the lead.
At 200, Larson still had the lead, and he went on to win Stage 2. Hamlin, meanwhile, dropped from second to fourth (damage to right-rear fender). On the final stage’s restart, Hamlin shifted back into second, followed by Joey Logano, Chastain and Christopher Bell. But after dropping to eighth, Bell pitted with a bad wheel.
Kyle Busch’s luck Sunday night was worse. At Lap 125, his Toyota – while running 12th – got loose after racing close with Austin Dillon. The result was Busch’s No. 18 hitting the wall.
Right after that, he hastily drove to the garage – knocking over cones in the process − and called it a night.
“We’ll just take our lumps,” Busch told NBCSN. “We were running like (trash), and we got wrecked, so that’s what you get when you run like (trash). Shouldn’t be there.”
At Lap 290, the only thing between that and Lap 200 that kept Larson off the lead the whole time was a pit stop. Back in the lead, Larson was ahead of second-place Chastain, followed by Logano, Kurt Busch and Hamlin.
But with 60 laps to go, Larson and Hamlin were on different pit strategies. After Ross Chastain got out in front, it was Hamlin’s No. 11 that then made the big charge to the front for good.
And what kind of night was it for Truex, who won the 2016 Southern 500? After he worked his way back to the lead lap, he eventually came out of the pits on Lap 46 with the lead – but not before being penalized out of that lead and to the rear for speeding on pit road.
On Lap 329, the car of reigning Cup points champ Chase Elliott had its left-front tire go flat after contact with Christopher Bell’s car sent his Hendrick Motorsports Chevy into the outside wall.
But this night belonged to Hamlin, who posted 13 top-five finishes during that regular season without a win.
"It was a matter of time," Hamlin said. "I mean, we can't just keep leading and not get a win. I'll tell you what, I can't be happier for this win and to move to Round 2."