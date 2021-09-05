Denny Hamlin wins his third Cook Out Southern 500

“We’ll just take our lumps,” Busch told NBCSN. “We were running like (trash), and we got wrecked, so that’s what you get when you run like (trash). Shouldn’t be there.”

At Lap 290, the only thing between that and Lap 200 that kept Larson off the lead the whole time was a pit stop. Back in the lead, Larson was ahead of second-place Chastain, followed by Logano, Kurt Busch and Hamlin.

But with 60 laps to go, Larson and Hamlin were on different pit strategies. After Ross Chastain got out in front, it was Hamlin’s No. 11 that then made the big charge to the front for good.

And what kind of night was it for Truex, who won the 2016 Southern 500? After he worked his way back to the lead lap, he eventually came out of the pits on Lap 46 with the lead – but not before being penalized out of that lead and to the rear for speeding on pit road.

On Lap 329, the car of reigning Cup points champ Chase Elliott had its left-front tire go flat after contact with Christopher Bell’s car sent his Hendrick Motorsports Chevy into the outside wall.

But this night belonged to Hamlin, who posted 13 top-five finishes during that regular season without a win.

"It was a matter of time," Hamlin said. "I mean, we can't just keep leading and not get a win. I'll tell you what, I can't be happier for this win and to move to Round 2."

