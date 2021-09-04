Don't count out Hamlin, Harvick in Southern 500

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Kevin Harvick won two races last year at Darlington Raceway, including the Cook Out Southern 500.

This year, he has yet to win a Cup race at all.

Ranked last in the 16-driver field entering tonight’s Southern 500 (6 p.m., NBCSN), Harvick still has the confidence his team can make a run. After all, he has six top-five finishes with a best of second at Kansas.

“I feel good about our team,” said Harvick, who won the 2014 points championship, the same year he won his first Southern 500. “I think our team has done a great job with the circumstances we’ve been presented with, and I think the last four or five weeks our cars have run a lot better. We’ve still got some work to do with some things on the balance side of the car to start these races, but, in the end, our team has done a great job, and those numbers could have been a lot better if it weren’t for three or four ill-timed accidents at the end of a few of the races.”

In NASCAR, late-race accidents are common. And it’s even more common those are things that drivers simply get caught up in.

With that in mind, Harvick keeps things in perspective that perhaps luck will turn more toward his way down the proverbial road.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}