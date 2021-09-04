Don't count out Hamlin, Harvick in Southern 500

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Kevin Harvick won two races last year at Darlington Raceway, including the Cook Out Southern 500.
This year, he has yet to win a Cup race at all.
Ranked last in the 16-driver field entering tonight’s Southern 500 (6 p.m., NBCSN), Harvick still has the confidence his team can make a run. After all, he has six top-five finishes with a best of second at Kansas.
“I feel good about our team,” said Harvick, who won the 2014 points championship, the same year he won his first Southern 500. “I think our team has done a great job with the circumstances we’ve been presented with, and I think the last four or five weeks our cars have run a lot better. We’ve still got some work to do with some things on the balance side of the car to start these races, but, in the end, our team has done a great job, and those numbers could have been a lot better if it weren’t for three or four ill-timed accidents at the end of a few of the races.”
In NASCAR, late-race accidents are common. And it’s even more common those are things that drivers simply get caught up in.
With that in mind, Harvick keeps things in perspective that perhaps luck will turn more toward his way down the proverbial road.
“You obviously want to win, but some years just don’t go exactly how you want them to go, and I think those are the years that you’ve got to dig down and do the things that our guys have done this year, so gotta be in it to win it, and we’ve given ourselves a chance to see where it all falls in the end,” he said.
The other driver who won at Darlington last year, Denny Hamlin, also is searching for his first Cup win of 2021. He has 13 top-five finishes, second to only the leader, Kyle Larson (14 top-fives, five wins).
Don’t, however, count on Hamlin to get tense about this situation as he sits seventh in the standings entering the playoff opener.
“Ultimately, it’s being comfortable in the car and understanding it’s not getting nervous,” said Hamlin, the winner of the 2010 and ’17 Southern 500s. “Your heart rate can go up with nervousness. And, I’ve been doing this such a long time that I don’t really get too wound up about stuff. I think there’s just a sense of calmness there, and that’s typically how I’ve been through my whole career, keeping things pretty calm. And I think that’s a great characteristic to have.”
With three races in the first stage of the playoffs, Hamlin isn’t even thinking about beating Larson – for now.
Larson, by the way, has not won a Cup race at Darlington at all.
“Certainly, I think the last 12 or 13 races, they’ve been on top of their game,” Hamlin said. “Kyle has been on top of his game and gotten better and all different types of race tracks. They’ve got super-fast race cars. It doesn’t matter if it’s a road course or 550 (horsepower). But I believe we’re slowly creeping in on that. I believe that we’re a team that is just as dangerous on all types of different race tracks.