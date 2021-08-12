Downforce package at Darlington suits Truex just fine

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Kevin Harvick won two Cup events last year at Darlington Raceway, including his second Cook Out Southern 500 (he won his first in 2014) with Denny Hamlin taking the checkered flag in the other (Hamlin won the Southern 500 in 2010, '17).
Can Martin Truex Jr., winner of the 2016 Southern 500, be next to accomplish a Darlington double? Never count the Joe Gibbs Racing driver out when he’s out trying to overtake the Track Too Tough to Tame.
When Truex won May’s Goodyear 400 at Darlington, that was his third victory of this season at that point. One reason for his dominating win at Darlington last spring was being able to use the 750-horsepower, low-downforce package. In 2020, this package was run at tracks one mile in length and under and at road courses. The three races held at the 1.366-mile Darlington track in 2020 used the 550-horsepower package.
“We constantly review the race packages to try to put on the best possible racing for our fans,” said John Probst, NASCAR’s senior vice president, innovation and racing development, in October. “When we brought in the short track/road course package this season, Darlington was not part of it due to its unique size. We’ve been evaluating data from both race packages, as well as feedback from drivers, teams and OEMs and feel that the 750 hp/low downforce package best fits the track.”
That’s fine with Truex.
“I love low downforce,” Truex said after winning Darlington’s May race. His other two victories were at tracks with that same package. “That's all I'm going to say. I love it. I feel like especially this year, all three races we won have been with this package, so obviously the guys and girls at JGR are doing a great job. But I just – for me, you look at '16, '17, '18, low downforce, we very well could have won all three championships. We were right there in all three and won a lot of races.
“Big fan of this kind of racing,” he added. “Really enjoy it. Today was a heck of a challenge. I did come on the radio one time and say I'm really surprised how slow it feels and how slick it is. I was leading and driving away from the field, and I'm like, this thing is sliding everywhere. It's pretty amazing just how much this track changes year to year every time we come back. It gets more difficult with the wear of the pavement.”
Team owner Joe Gibbs, who coached Florence resident Charlie Brown on one of his Washington Football Team Super Bowl championships squads, is also well aware the championship race, at Phoenix, will also require that 750 package.
“Well, when I asked them about coming back to Darlington at our competition meeting, they all said one thing, hey, it's a totally different package,” Gibbs said after the Goodyear 400. “So we're not sure. That's what our crew chief said. So I think there was some doubt about how we would run here. Totally different setups and stuff, but our guys seemed to hit it, and our cars were fast today. I was really proud of that.