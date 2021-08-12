Downforce package at Darlington suits Truex just fine

That’s fine with Truex.

“I love low downforce,” Truex said after winning Darlington’s May race. His other two victories were at tracks with that same package. “That's all I'm going to say. I love it. I feel like especially this year, all three races we won have been with this package, so obviously the guys and girls at JGR are doing a great job. But I just – for me, you look at '16, '17, '18, low downforce, we very well could have won all three championships. We were right there in all three and won a lot of races.

“Big fan of this kind of racing,” he added. “Really enjoy it. Today was a heck of a challenge. I did come on the radio one time and say I'm really surprised how slow it feels and how slick it is. I was leading and driving away from the field, and I'm like, this thing is sliding everywhere. It's pretty amazing just how much this track changes year to year every time we come back. It gets more difficult with the wear of the pavement.”

Team owner Joe Gibbs, who coached Florence resident Charlie Brown on one of his Washington Football Team Super Bowl championships squads, is also well aware the championship race, at Phoenix, will also require that 750 package.