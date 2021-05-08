Earnhardt legacy shines with Allgaier's Xfinity win at Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Earnhardt legacy was on true display at Darlington Raceway.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. drove the exact 1984 Chevy Nova his father, the late Dale Earnhardt, drove to victory lane eight times in the Xfinity Series at Darlington, between 1984 and ’88.
Then, Dale Jr.’s JR Motorsports team placed 1-2 at Saturday’s Steakhouse Elite 200, after Justin Allgaier held off teammate Josh Berry on a green-white-checkered. In all, four JR Motorsports drivers placed in the top seven.
“Obviously, Dale’s history in this sport, Dale Jr.’s history in this sport, runs extremely deep,” Allgaier said. "To win this race in that atmosphere, I don’t know if you can describe those emotions."
Berry is a familiar face to nearby Florence Motor Speedway, where he has won as recently as this year.
The 34-year-old Allgaier, who was at the Darlington Food Lion on Friday, greeting fans and collecting dry goods for Harvest Hope Food Bank, took the lead for the first time with 10 laps left, bypassing none other than Berry.
“I’m mad,” Berry said. “I want to win. I’m racing for my life out here, man. We need to find a sponsor or something so I can run this thing full-time. But it’s hard to be mad, coming here, running second, no practice, first time with these guys — that’s pretty incredible.”
Berry had one last chance after the race’s final caution set up NASCAR’s version of overtime. Allgaier shifted along the outside. After Berry shortly got ahead, Allgaier floored it and was first to the finish line.
Brandon Jones was third, followed by Daniel Hemric and Jeremy Clements. Noah Gragson had originally finished fourth, but was disqualified after his car failed postrace inspection. As a result, Gragson lost the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus that otherwise would have also went to him.
Instead, 12th-place A.J. Allmendinger got the hundred grand.
Earlier in the race, Xfinity points leader, Austin Cindric, was out front for 34 laps and won the first stage but crashed on the frontstretch coming to the checkered flag. He finished 30th and saw his points advantage over second-place Hemric shrink from 59 to 39.
Harrison Burton won Stage 2, but the decision to pit for tires before the final two-lap shootout proved unproductive. Burton, who led 12 laps, finished 11th.
But in the end, Saturday belonged to the race’s winner, Allgaier, who now has 16 victories.
“Our car wasn’t as good as we wanted all day, but the guys down in the pits, they just kept fighting,” said Allgaier, who added his first Darlington win to his maiden win this season at Atlanta. “To check off Atlanta and Darlington, I couldn’t be more appreciative of this race team … We’re going to celebrate this one for a while.”