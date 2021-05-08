Earnhardt legacy shines with Allgaier's Xfinity win at Darlington

Berry had one last chance after the race’s final caution set up NASCAR’s version of overtime. Allgaier shifted along the outside. After Berry shortly got ahead, Allgaier floored it and was first to the finish line.

Brandon Jones was third, followed by Daniel Hemric and Jeremy Clements. Noah Gragson had originally finished fourth, but was disqualified after his car failed postrace inspection. As a result, Gragson lost the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus that otherwise would have also went to him.

Instead, 12th-place A.J. Allmendinger got the hundred grand.

Earlier in the race, Xfinity points leader, Austin Cindric, was out front for 34 laps and won the first stage but crashed on the frontstretch coming to the checkered flag. He finished 30th and saw his points advantage over second-place Hemric shrink from 59 to 39.

Harrison Burton won Stage 2, but the decision to pit for tires before the final two-lap shootout proved unproductive. Burton, who led 12 laps, finished 11th.

But in the end, Saturday belonged to the race’s winner, Allgaier, who now has 16 victories.

“Our car wasn’t as good as we wanted all day, but the guys down in the pits, they just kept fighting,” said Allgaier, who added his first Darlington win to his maiden win this season at Atlanta. “To check off Atlanta and Darlington, I couldn’t be more appreciative of this race team … We’re going to celebrate this one for a while.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.