Erik Jones reflects upon 2019 Southern 500 win

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The 2019 Southern 500 doubles as Erik Jones’ second NASCAR Cup win, and what could be called intestinal fortitude at its best.
In that Southern 500, sponsored by a restaurant chain known for fried chicken, Jones got hungry during a long rain delay with a couple of heated pizza slices from Florence’s Mellow Mushroom restaurant.
“I still hear about it. That’s funny,” said Jones, who at the times drove for Joe Gibbs Racing. He now drives for Richard Petty Motorsports. “They weren’t really surprised about it. They know me well enough to where that’s something I would do, no doubt.”
So, what kind of pizza was it?
“I don’t remember, really. I think it was more of a margherita pizza,” Jones said. “Someone else got it from the night before. I was in the bus starving during the rain delay, and the bus didn’t have much to eat. So, I just warmed it up. I don’t even remember who ordered it. I think my mom got it, and I kind of stole it and took it back to the bus with me and ate it as a pre-race meal.”
That year’s race, originally set for 6 p.m., didn’t start until 10:07.
The memory of Jones winning his first Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway is one to remember. But what’s also worth remembering was the track’s grandstand sellout.
Remember those?
For the first time since then, this year’s Cook Out Southern 500 Weekend is opening up 100% to fans.
Jones, who finished 18th in last spring’s Goodyear 400 at Darlington, which had a reduced fan capacity, said he is navigating along while finding what it takes to be successful in the RPM car.
“It’s been a learning process for both sides, for me and for RPM,” Jones said. “It’s been tough with no practices. There’s not a lot of time to work on the car and make it better. We don’t have any notes together as far as me being a driver for this particular race. It’s a learning process; we’re trying to get better each week. We just want to try and take from what we learned and transfer it to the next race.”
Jones, who will return in 2022 to drive for RPM, has three top-10 finishes this year, with his best on Indy’s road course (seventh).
“It’s been a good experience so far with RPM,” said Jones, who added he is more comfortable in night races at Darlington, such as this year's 6 p.m. Southern 500 set for 6 p.m. next Sunday on NBCSN. “I’ve enjoyed working with the team and trying to improve each week. It was good to finish seventh at Indy. Hopefully, we’ll take that momentum and try to pick up some more top-10s.”