Erik Jones reflects upon 2019 Southern 500 win

Remember those?

For the first time since then, this year’s Cook Out Southern 500 Weekend is opening up 100% to fans.

Jones, who finished 18th in last spring’s Goodyear 400 at Darlington, which had a reduced fan capacity, said he is navigating along while finding what it takes to be successful in the RPM car.

“It’s been a learning process for both sides, for me and for RPM,” Jones said. “It’s been tough with no practices. There’s not a lot of time to work on the car and make it better. We don’t have any notes together as far as me being a driver for this particular race. It’s a learning process; we’re trying to get better each week. We just want to try and take from what we learned and transfer it to the next race.”

Jones, who will return in 2022 to drive for RPM, has three top-10 finishes this year, with his best on Indy’s road course (seventh).

“It’s been a good experience so far with RPM,” said Jones, who added he is more comfortable in night races at Darlington, such as this year's 6 p.m. Southern 500 set for 6 p.m. next Sunday on NBCSN. “I’ve enjoyed working with the team and trying to improve each week. It was good to finish seventh at Indy. Hopefully, we’ll take that momentum and try to pick up some more top-10s.”

