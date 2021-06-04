Fans can drive their car on Darlington Raceway on June 19

“Taking your own vehicle for a few laps around the Lady in Black is a special opportunity and it’s even more special because the donation to drive the track will support our nation’s heroes and the Help A Hero Scholarship program,” said Sport Clips Founder and Chairman and Sumter native, Gordon Logan. “It’s a fun activity for families on Father’s Day weekend and it’s great to see the continued support each year through Darlington’s Track Laps for Charity.”

Founded in 1899, the Veteran of Foreign Wars of the United States (VFW) is a nonprofit veterans service organization comprised of eligible veterans and military service members from the active, guard and reserve forces. With more than 1.5 million VFW and Auxiliary members in over 6,000 posts around the world, the VFW provides vital assistance and support for America’s service members, veterans and their families as well as communities worldwide. For more information about the VFW, visit vfw.org.

Since 2013, Sport Clips has been the primary supporter of the VFW’s "Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarship" program, which provides scholarships for service members and veterans for use at post-secondary schools and trade schools. Sport Clips contributed $1,026,105 to the program through their 2020 fundraising efforts. To date, they have awarded more than 1,900 scholarships totaling $8.7 million.