Fans can drive their car on Darlington Raceway on June 19

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Darlington Raceway, Sport Clips Haircuts and the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. (VFW) will offer fans the opportunity to drive their personal vehicles on the iconic 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval to support service members and veterans with Track Laps for Charity on June 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For $30 per car, fans will drive three laps around the track Too Tough to Tame, receive two tickets to the Sports Clips Haircuts VFW 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, Sept. 4 and make a donation benefiting the VFW’s Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarship program.
“We are proud to continue to partner with Sport Clips Haircuts and the VFW to support the VFW’s Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarship program that has a tremendous impact in every branch of service,” said Darlington president Kerry Tharp. “Track Laps for Charity is a unique community event that showcases the on-track experience at Darlington while benefiting worthy causes in our community and beyond.”
This is the second Track Laps for Charity event of the year as Darlington Raceway continues to partner with organizations making a difference in communities. Sport Clips, the Official Hair Care Service Provider of Darlington Raceway, is in its tenth consecutive year sponsoring the fall NASCAR Xfinity Series race, the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200.
“Taking your own vehicle for a few laps around the Lady in Black is a special opportunity and it’s even more special because the donation to drive the track will support our nation’s heroes and the Help A Hero Scholarship program,” said Sport Clips Founder and Chairman and Sumter native, Gordon Logan. “It’s a fun activity for families on Father’s Day weekend and it’s great to see the continued support each year through Darlington’s Track Laps for Charity.”
Founded in 1899, the Veteran of Foreign Wars of the United States (VFW) is a nonprofit veterans service organization comprised of eligible veterans and military service members from the active, guard and reserve forces. With more than 1.5 million VFW and Auxiliary members in over 6,000 posts around the world, the VFW provides vital assistance and support for America’s service members, veterans and their families as well as communities worldwide. For more information about the VFW, visit vfw.org.
Since 2013, Sport Clips has been the primary supporter of the VFW’s "Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarship" program, which provides scholarships for service members and veterans for use at post-secondary schools and trade schools. Sport Clips contributed $1,026,105 to the program through their 2020 fundraising efforts. To date, they have awarded more than 1,900 scholarships totaling $8.7 million.
Recipients of the "Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarship" program come from every part of the United States, represent every branch of service and are earning a variety of degrees including engineering, computer science, business, accounting, health care and many more. For more information on the "Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarship" program, click here. To learn more about Sport Clips, visit sportclips.com.
Darlington will open its gates for fans to drive three laps around the track on June 19 beginning at 11 a.m. Fans will enter the track through the Gate 39A tunnel entrance off of Highway 151. To participate in Track Laps, fans must abide by the following rules and restrictions:
• All drivers must be 18 years of age or older with a valid state-issued driver’s license.
• Driver and passengers must sign Track Laps for Charity and COVID-19 waivers in the presence of track personnel.
• All participants must adhere to South Carolina state laws regarding the usage of seat belts and child safety restraints.
• Passenger vehicles only; motorcycles are not permitted.
• Maximum speed is 55 miles per hour and regulated by Darlington Raceway personnel with a lead and chase vehicle.
• Drivers must stay up to speed and refrain from lagging behind in order to speed up.
• For the safety of fans and staff due to the COVID-19 pandemic, participants in Track Laps for Charity must remain inside their vehicles at all times.
• Track Laps for Charity may be postponed or canceled due to inclement weather or safety conditions. If a cancellation is necessary, Darlington Raceway will make its best effort to contact guests in advance of their visit.
For more information on Track Laps for Charity, visit darlingtonraceway.com/tracklaps.
To learn about Darlington Shares, a donor advised fund of The NASCAR Foundation, go to darlingtonraceway.com/darlingtonshares.