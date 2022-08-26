 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By MPD Electric Cooperative
featured top story
YMCA

Florence Family YMCA has membership offer

  • 0
Florence family YMCA LOGO

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Take half off the joining fee when you join the Florence Family YMCA from Sept. 1-15. Families that join will receive a voucher for $5 off any one of the youth programs. Call (843) 665-1234 or visit www.florenceymca.org for more information.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Georgia policy has reduced heat-related deaths for student athletes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert