Former Darlington Raceway president Chris Browning dies

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Chris Browning, president of Darlington Raceway from 2004-13, has died.

He was 58.

Under Browning’s tenure, the track Too Tough to Tame underwent numerous changes, such as installing lights, putting in a new and larger tunnel for infield access, and repaving.

Browning was also an ally to the National Motorsports Press Association, looking over the NMPA Hall of Fame located in the Darlington Raceway Museum.

In 2009, Browning was selected as the Joe Littlejohn Award winner for his commitment to the organization.

Before becoming president of Darlington Raceway, Browning was in charge of nearby Rockingham Speedway. He first worked in the public relations department, beginning in 1992. He was then named Rockingham's general manager from 1994 until it was taken off the NASCAR Cup Series schedule after the 2003 season.

Browning also worked at Michigan International Speedway and Martinsville Speedway. His most recent job was owner of the Wilmington, N.C. location of Fish Window Cleaning.

According to Browning's obituary, a celebration of life will be 1 p.m. Friday at Wilmington Funeral and Cremation Chapel, 1535 South 41st Street in Wilmington.

