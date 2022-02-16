Former Formula One, Indy 500 champ Jacques Villeneuve qualifies for Daytona 500

The only intrigue was which two “open teams” would lock into Sunday's 40-car field in time trials. There are four spots in the field earmarked for teams that don't own a charter that guarantees entry every week, but two were awarded Wednesday night.

Villeneuve was in one of the six cars vying for those one of the spots and locked himself into his first Daytona 500 by beating the other five open teams. Noah Gragson, who was born a year after Villeneuve won his 1997 F1 title, earned the second spot.

The final two open spots will be filled in Thursday night's duel qualifying races.

Villeneuve just last week explained why a 50-year-old world champion would show up at Daytona with a brand new team. He admitted that failing to make the race could damage his legacy, but Villeneuve said the risk was worth it because he ranks the Daytona 500 alongside the Indy 500 and 24 Hours of Le Mans as the three biggest races in the world.

But after earning a spot in the Daytona 500 — Villeneuve missed the race 14 years ago in his only other attempt to run “The Great American Race” — he didn't particularly think he'd done anything special.