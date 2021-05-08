Former Lamar football star Marshall McFadden thriving on NASCAR pit crews

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Marshall McFadden can hardly contain the excitement, his adrenaline in overdrive. It builds as he and his teammates wait for that moment when everything’s on the line.
But McFadden is a competitor. This is what he lives for, so he embraces the moment.
They’re moments that help him hold onto those Friday nights at Lamar High School, when he was a star linebacker/tight end on three consecutive Silver Fox state championship football teams. They’re moments that help him hold onto the teamwork and camaraderie that made those Friday night lights so special.
But these days, he doesn’t wait for the high school band’s fight song to charge onto the field. There’s no music involved, just the sound of someone’s voice:
“DRIVERS, START YOUR ENGINES!!”
McFadden, who went on to star at South Carolina State, now works on pit crews for Chip Ganassi Racing as a Jackman (he’s the first person to touch the car on stops). He worked in Friday’s truck race for Hailie Deegan, and Saturday’s Xfinity event for Carl Long. And in Sunday’s Goodyear 400 Cup event at Darlington Raceway, he will work for Quin Huff.
As the first person to touch the car in the pits, it’s McFadden’s job to set the tone for his four pit teammates after everyone has gotten over the wall. He must position a hydraulic jack underneath the car and raise it up enough to grant the tire changers access. Once completed, he lowers the car’s body, moves to the vehicle’s opposite flank and repeats the process.
Time is of the essence, as the average pit stop is 12 to 16 seconds.
“It’s the kind of adrenaline that you’d have in any sport,” said McFadden, who graduated from Lamar in 2005. “When the cars are revved up and they’re coming for pit row, you know you’ve got to perform an impossible task. It gets your nerves up, and you get a little jittery because you know you can’t mess up.”
McFadden, however, has always thrived in these situations.
“I love competing. I’m a competitor,” McFadden said. “It’s in my genetic makeup. Being able to compete at this stage of my life is a blessing.”
After starring at Lamar, McFadden was a playmaker for South Carolina State when he was healthy. But injuries cut short his 2007 season, and he missed all of 2009. After McFadden pursued his NFL dreams with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Oakland Raiders and then-St. Louis Rams, he played a season in the Canadian Football League for the Toronto Argonauts.
After that, McFadden searched for what to do next. And NASCAR was nowhere on his radar, despite growing up near Darlington Raceway.
At that point, he had never even been to a Darlington event.
“I didn’t know anything about NASCAR at all. I had never even watched a NASCAR race on TV,” McFadden said. “The only thing I knew about it was every time NASCAR came to Darlington, a lot of stuff was going to be sold out. You were going to be waiting two hours to get something to eat.
“There were going to be a lot of highway patrolmen on the road, and not too many places you could stay for hotel rooms because the prices were going to be jacked up pretty high."
But while McFadden’s search for a profession beyond football continued, he preferred the area to be Charlotte, because his children were born there. Then, a friend introduced him to the idea of working on a pit crew.
“I was invited to a practice, and I saw the camaraderie and the leadership by Shaun Peet and Mike Metcalf Jr. And there was a lot of energy,” McFadden recalled. “Those guys were working out and watching film, all of the things that I was doing in football, but a lot less physical. That caught my attention right there. I just kept coming back and coming back. And (Peet) called me and asked if I was serious about being a pit-crew member. And, I told them I was.”
So, McFadden signed on as a gas man.
In the 2018 Southern 500, McFadden finally went to Darlington Raceway – for work as a pit-crew member for Landon Cassill.
“Having played on a big stage before, that prepared me for pressure. You’ve got to perform under pressure,” McFadden said. “All my life, I’ve been performing under pressure. So, when I made the transition to NASCAR, it was no different for me. I was up for the challenge and ready for that moment.”
McFadden’s Lamar football coach, J.R. Boyd, is not surprised by his former player’s success in NASCAR.
“Marshall was one of the hardest workers l had over my tenure at Lamar,” Boyd said. “He was a very unselfish player who played multiple positions. Marshall is an outstanding young man who made great strides and decisions throughout his career.”
Now that McFadden is reaping the benefits of his decision to work in NASCAR, his next challenge is sharing his enthusiasm with his friends and former teammates from Lamar.
“I’m still trying to get them to understand NASCAR,” McFadden said, laughing. “I’m still trying. But you’ve got to just keep prying away and prying away. And eventually, they’ll get it.”