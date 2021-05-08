Former Lamar football star Marshall McFadden thriving on NASCAR pit crews

Time is of the essence, as the average pit stop is 12 to 16 seconds.

“It’s the kind of adrenaline that you’d have in any sport,” said McFadden, who graduated from Lamar in 2005. “When the cars are revved up and they’re coming for pit row, you know you’ve got to perform an impossible task. It gets your nerves up, and you get a little jittery because you know you can’t mess up.”

McFadden, however, has always thrived in these situations.

“I love competing. I’m a competitor,” McFadden said. “It’s in my genetic makeup. Being able to compete at this stage of my life is a blessing.”

After starring at Lamar, McFadden was a playmaker for South Carolina State when he was healthy. But injuries cut short his 2007 season, and he missed all of 2009. After McFadden pursued his NFL dreams with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Oakland Raiders and then-St. Louis Rams, he played a season in the Canadian Football League for the Toronto Argonauts.

After that, McFadden searched for what to do next. And NASCAR was nowhere on his radar, despite growing up near Darlington Raceway.

At that point, he had never even been to a Darlington event.