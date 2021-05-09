GOODYEAR 400 NOTEBOOK: Hamlins celebrate bond on Mother's Day

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Before Sunday’s Mother’s day, two-time Southern 500 champ (and three-time Darlington Raceway winner) Denny Hamlin and his mother, Mary Lou Hamlin, talked about their bond.
“It’s awesome,” Denny Hamlin said. “You definitely have to make sure you don’t take it for granted because a lot of parents don’t get to see their kids grow up and do what they always wanted to do. She’s been a supporter of mine since back in the go-kart days, chasing me across the country, running national events. She’s been on the grind with me the last 30 years or so.”
And of course, his mother is just as proud.
“I’m so proud of him,” she said. “Never did I think that he would actually get to the point to where he is now — even being a team owner. It amazes me how far he has gotten. I knew that he had the talent and all that his dad and I had wished for was that he would at least get to the point where he could compete with the best of the best, but for him to be one of the best of the best is very rewarding.”
And to that, Denny said, “I think all they ever wished for was somebody else to pay for it.”
His mother replied, “That’s true.”
Hamlin shared his favorite racing memory that involved his mother.
“For me, it probably was the Shootout win in ’06. I was in the race car, but I know at the time TV went to them and it was my mom and my dad — they were just going crazy. My dad was saying, ‘I knew it, I knew it.’ He still had doubts whether I was going to make it or not. Just then and how excited they were,” Denny said. “Another one for me was probably Richmond, when I think I got the pole in one of my very first Richmond races and they were out on pit road with me as I was kind of waiting to see if I was going to get the pole. It was single car qualifying, so it took a while. They were right on the other side of the pit wall. I get out of the car and I’m just like, don’t jinx it , don’t jinx it, don’t talk about it, let’s just see how it goes. That’s one of my favorite memories.”
Tribute to
Marty Robbins
When the late country singer Marty Robbins was not singing about Rosa's Cantina in “El Paso” or about his throat burned dry in “Cool Water,” he could actually compete with the best in auto racing.
He posted a top-10 finish at Michigan in 1974, and he finished his career with six top-10 finishes. He competed twice at Darlington Raceway (1971 Southern 500 and 1972 Rebel 500) and placed seventh and ninth, respectively.
Reddick’s No. 8 Chevy’s scheme, features Joe Nichols’ new single “Home Run,” is based around Robbins’ 1972-1973 iconic pink and yellow machine he drove for 35 starts in the Cup Series.