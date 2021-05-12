 Skip to main content
Gragson's Xfinity disqualification is reversed, will receive $100,000 bonus after all
breaking

Gragson's Xfinity disqualification is reversed, will receive $100,000 bonus after all

JRM wins appeal to overturn Gragson's disqualification

Noah Gragson drives into turn 1 during the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Darlington Raceway, Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Darlington, S.C.

 Terry Renna

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Noah Gragson's disqualifcation from Saturday's Xfinity race was reversed Wednesday. That means he is once again fourth in Saturday's final results and again the recipient of a $100,000 bonus as part of NASCAR's Dash 4 Cash.

Gragson, after Saturday's race, was disqualified and at first lost that bonus, under Xfinity Series Rule 20.14.c, following an issue with his suspension:

“All suspension mounts and mounting hardware must not allow movement or realignment of any suspension and/or drivetrain component beyond normal rotation or suspension and/or drivetrain travel.”

As a result at the time, that $100,000 bonus instead went to A.J. Allmendinger, who finished 12th but was the next-highest finisher among drivers eligible for the bonus. But now that Gragson has the hundred grand back, he continues quite a trend, as he has now collected the bonus each time it has been offered this season.

Gragson, who like Saturday's Xfinity race winner, Justin Allgaier, drives for the Dale Earnhardt Jr.-owned JR Motorsports. The driver who finished in between, Josh Berry, also drives for Dale Jr.

 

