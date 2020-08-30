Griffin Motors' legacy in NASCAR

“It’s good to add a little bit of color to it,” he added. “Nothing wrong with that at all. Here’s a unique way to look at it: Most of the photos of that era are in black-and-white. But if you were there in reality, you saw it in color.”

It all started at what was then a Florence car dealership known as Griffin Motors. Marshall’s grandfather, Rob Griffin, bought into an Oldsmobile company on Florence’s Front Street in 1942 (a new building for Griffin Motors was built in the early 1950s at 329 N. Irby St.). Bobby, its sales manager, elevated the company on the NASCAR scene with his connections. And Marshall’s father, Tommy Griffin, was the dealership’s service manager.

Marshall, who was born in 1955, relishes that family connection as he shares it.

“The best way that I can substitute not being there at the beginning of this is to gather as much history on that era when Griffin Motors got involved with racing before my time,” Marshall said.

Before he thrust Griffin Motors onto the NASCAR scene, Bobby Griffin was a World War II hero with honors such as the Silver Star, two Bronze Stars, four Purple Hearts and a P.O.W. Medal.

After that, Bobby took it from there.