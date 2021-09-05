HANS device crucial part of NASCAR

DARLINGTON, S.C. – After seven-time Cup champion Dale Earnhardt was killed in the 2001 Daytona 500, the Head and Neck Support (HANS) device took one of the most prominent places in auto racing safety.
It’s a U-shaped device that keeps a driver’s head stable in high-speed crashes.
“I feel like it changed racing across the world,” reigning Cup points champion Chase Elliott. “And no, I don’t know that I would ever get in a car without one, to be honest. That’s an absolute must-have, a piece of safety innovation that, like I said, I think it changed really the world, to be honest.”
Two-time Cup champion Kevin Harvick took over Earnhardt’s car after his death, and he agrees the HANS device is the way to go.
“Our sport has done a great job in safety over the last 20 years,” said Harvick, the 2014 Cup points champ. “Obviously, for me, I was on a different side of things with safety and the progression of it. Being in the car that Earnhardt drove, there was obviously a lot of things that went along with that, and that progression came from that particular scenario with Dale, and I think our sport took a stance at that particular time and said, ‘We’ve got to do things differently.’ So the first thing that happened was the open-face helmet was outlawed.”
Then, the HANS device no longer became just an option.
“The next year the HANS device came in and the head-and-neck restraints became mandatory,” Harvick said. “The seats have changed a tremendous amount, so the HANS, for me, I used the Hutchens device in the beginning. A HANS device is obviously a much better device, and that has gone a long ways to the safety of our sport, so now it’s just a part of what you do, along with all the seats and head restraints and seat belts and walls and so many things have changed in such a great way through the years. It’s been quite the progression.”
Even today.
“It’s still something that NASCAR puts a really heavy emphasis on in making sure that they progress with the accidents and problems that they see and holding the safety equipment companies accountable to keep progressing and doing things better, so it’s been quite the progression for sure,” Harvick said.
Harvick, however, was unsure about the HANS device when he first started using it.
“At that particular time, none of us wanted to use any of it. They were forcing us to change, thank God,” Harvick said. "It took a lot of time to get your car and your seats and everything comfortable, because the way you sat in the seat the HANS device at that particular time didn’t have many options with the different angles of the device and the way that it sat on your shoulders.