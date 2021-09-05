HANS device crucial part of NASCAR

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Then, the HANS device no longer became just an option.

“The next year the HANS device came in and the head-and-neck restraints became mandatory,” Harvick said. “The seats have changed a tremendous amount, so the HANS, for me, I used the Hutchens device in the beginning. A HANS device is obviously a much better device, and that has gone a long ways to the safety of our sport, so now it’s just a part of what you do, along with all the seats and head restraints and seat belts and walls and so many things have changed in such a great way through the years. It’s been quite the progression.”

Even today.

“It’s still something that NASCAR puts a really heavy emphasis on in making sure that they progress with the accidents and problems that they see and holding the safety equipment companies accountable to keep progressing and doing things better, so it’s been quite the progression for sure,” Harvick said.

Harvick, however, was unsure about the HANS device when he first started using it.