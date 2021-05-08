Harvick, Childers a dynamic duo at Darlington

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At similar ages (Harvick is 45, Childers is 44), that also plays a big part in the duo’s chemistry.

“We have similar backgrounds. We both grew up driving go-karts and late model stock cars,” Harvick said. “And that’s one unique thing about the No. 4, in general, is that everybody is at a similar age and from a similar generation.”

As Harvick’s quest to make it to Victory Lane this year continues, the team members’ chemistry makes it easier to be honest about suggesting things that can be done to improve things.

“I think a good working relationship is important, especially when you’re not quite where you want to be, from a performance standpoint,” Harvick said. “It gives you a lot of benefit of having that experience from the relationship in the past to be able to talk about what you need to do.”

So, the No. 4 team keeps pushing forward, with Harvick and Childers’ goal being to make it to victory lane Sunday, just like they did in last fall’s Southern 500.

But even if they win, they’ll always talk about getting better.

“No matter if we win or lose, there will be conversations about things that happened over the weekend,” Harvick said. “What was good, bad, right or wrong.

“They ask us what do we talk about now? And I say it’s exactly the same things we talked about while winning nine races last year.”

