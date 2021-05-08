Harvick, Childers a dynamic duo at Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. − When Kevin Harvick left Richard Childress Racing in 2014 for Stewart-Haas Racing, it was to “rejuvenate” his career. There, he teamed with crew chief named Rodney Childers, who had previously been crew chief for Brian Vickers.
One primary goal was to make Harvick better at Darlington, a track he had yet to conquer.
“That was just a focus from Day 1,” Harvick said. “Darlington, Dover and Pocono were their top focus when I came here, because those were three places I had just never really run well at. I wanted to get better and experience winning the Southern 500 and be a part of that great history.”
Suffice to say, that worked. Harvick has won three times at Darlington, with two of them being the Southern 500 (2014 in a Chevy, 2020 in a Ford).
Childers also understood the importance of doing well at Darlington.
“It’s a fun track to drive. Every lap is a challenge,” Harvick said. “It’s a hard track to put it all together at, because it’s such a hard place to race. We enjoy coming to Darlington and all the challenges that come with it.”
Since joining Stewart-Haas Racing, Harvick has finished outside the top five just once. He also won the Real Heroes 400 spring race in May 2020 at Darlington.
At similar ages (Harvick is 45, Childers is 44), that also plays a big part in the duo’s chemistry.
“We have similar backgrounds. We both grew up driving go-karts and late model stock cars,” Harvick said. “And that’s one unique thing about the No. 4, in general, is that everybody is at a similar age and from a similar generation.”
As Harvick’s quest to make it to Victory Lane this year continues, the team members’ chemistry makes it easier to be honest about suggesting things that can be done to improve things.
“I think a good working relationship is important, especially when you’re not quite where you want to be, from a performance standpoint,” Harvick said. “It gives you a lot of benefit of having that experience from the relationship in the past to be able to talk about what you need to do.”
So, the No. 4 team keeps pushing forward, with Harvick and Childers’ goal being to make it to victory lane Sunday, just like they did in last fall’s Southern 500.
But even if they win, they’ll always talk about getting better.
“No matter if we win or lose, there will be conversations about things that happened over the weekend,” Harvick said. “What was good, bad, right or wrong.
“They ask us what do we talk about now? And I say it’s exactly the same things we talked about while winning nine races last year.”