Herbst hopes to keep good Xfinity fortunes rolling

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Las Vegas native Riley Herbst wants nothing more than to start the Xfinity playoffs Sept. 25 in his home town.
So far, he is on track, holding on to the 12th and final spot before Saturday’s Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 at Darlington Raceway. His 10th-place finish Friday on Daytona’s road course gave him his fourth top-10 finish in five starts.
After driving Toyota last year for Joe Gibbs Racing, Herbst is now with Stewart-Haas’ Ford. He had a rough start to the season, but then he finished fourth last spring at Phoenix, then sixth the week after that at Atlanta.
Later that spring, at Talladega, Herbst also finished fourth. But in his earlier 2021 race at Darlington, after starting sixth, he placed 28th. All it takes, however, is a few top-10 finishes like Herbst has had to ease any concerns about the Lady in Black.
“I think the performance we’ve had the past few weeks will help,” he said. “Darlington is just such a tough track and it’s easy to get caught up in a mess. I think if we go do what we have to do and stay out of trouble, then we can have a solid day.”
Still, Herbst has his concerns about a track that insists you must drive right up against the wall to go fast.
“Darlington is honestly the hardest track for me,” he said. “It lives up to its ‘Too Tough To Tame’ nickname and I always seem find trouble here. At the same time, it’s an intermediate track and I’ve had some success at this style of track in my career. Without practice it’s been hard to really get a feel for Darlington, but I’m ready to try and put together a strong run this weekend with the No. 98 team.”
If Herbst does hold on to reach the playoffs, he has past experience in that situation from driving for JGR. He qualified for the 2020 postseason but was eliminated, following the first round. He finished 12th in the points, which is where he’s at now.
The In It To Win It 200 Truck race will also be held this weekend, the day of the Cook Out Southern 500. Just as was the case last year, Canada was not allowed to host that race. So, Darlington got it again.
The Truck series’ playoffs are already under way, and Carson Hocevar remains in the hunt at seventh place. He has six top-10 finishes this season, including three top-fives.
Darlington should be a comfortable place for him, considering he finished third in that track’s spring race. That started a sequence in which he finished seventh two weeks later at the Circuit of the Americas, and then second at Charlotte.
“Darlington Raceway is very rewarding on roll speed, which suits my driving style really well,” Hocevar said. “The race track seems to wear the tires out and it’s about being in a rhythm and taking care of our tires, which seems to fit right into my wheel house.”