Herbst hopes to keep good Xfinity fortunes rolling

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Las Vegas native Riley Herbst wants nothing more than to start the Xfinity playoffs Sept. 25 in his home town.

So far, he is on track, holding on to the 12th and final spot before Saturday’s Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 at Darlington Raceway. His 10th-place finish Friday on Daytona’s road course gave him his fourth top-10 finish in five starts.

After driving Toyota last year for Joe Gibbs Racing, Herbst is now with Stewart-Haas’ Ford. He had a rough start to the season, but then he finished fourth last spring at Phoenix, then sixth the week after that at Atlanta.

Later that spring, at Talladega, Herbst also finished fourth. But in his earlier 2021 race at Darlington, after starting sixth, he placed 28th. All it takes, however, is a few top-10 finishes like Herbst has had to ease any concerns about the Lady in Black.

“I think the performance we’ve had the past few weeks will help,” he said. “Darlington is just such a tough track and it’s easy to get caught up in a mess. I think if we go do what we have to do and stay out of trouble, then we can have a solid day.”

Still, Herbst has his concerns about a track that insists you must drive right up against the wall to go fast.