It's official: Southern 500 to host limited fans

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- The Southern 500, which starts 6 p.m. Sept. 6 at Darlington Raceway to start this year’s NASCAR Cup playoffs, will host limited fans. It's not known how many fans, exactly, at this point. Also, according to a track news release, additional information on camping will be made available to fans in the near future.
The state department of commerce last week OK’d the track to host up to 8,000 attendees for what will be the 71st running of the Southern 500. The Sept. 5 Xfinity race, as well as the Sept. 6 afternoon truck race, will not be conducted in front of fans inside the raceway, which holds a grandstand capacity of 47,000.
"The Southern 500 is a time-honored tradition in motorsports, so we look forward to creating new NASCAR Cup Series Playoff memories with fans returning to Darlington Raceway," track president Kerry Tharp stated in a news release. "After successfully hosting the sport's return to competition in May, the track Too Tough to Tame will be ready to welcome fans back for a safe race experience."
The reduced number of fans for this race will be in accordance with public health officials and local, state and federal authorities, as well as related safety protocols and procedures. To ensure social distancing between groups, fans who have already purchased tickets to the Southern 500 will be re-seated in new locations, as comparable as possible to original seats, with lower ticket pricing applied.
All guests will be screened before entering the facility and required to wear face coverings and maintain six feet of social distancing throughout the venue.
Gov. Henry McMaster’s latest executive order instructs venues, like sports stadiums, can host either 250 people or 50% of their posted occupancy — whichever is smaller, and the fans must wear masks/face coverings. But those venues, like sports stadiums, can host even more fans if the state department of commerce approves their request to host more fans if they show how social distancing can still take place with more people (masks still required).
However, events of more than 250 attendees must still adhere to 50%-or-less occupancy.
Last week, in a letter to ticket holders, Tharp stated if fans are allowed on Southern 500 Weekend, ticket holders can expect reduced seating capacity with socially distanced seating.
Also according to the letter sent Monday, ticket holders have two options. The letter added that regardless of the ticket holders’ decisions, their current 2020 seat(s) will be available for 2021 renewals.
<<The first option is to attend this year, understanding that new seat assignments will likely be different to accommodate social distancing requirements. No further action is needed in this case.
<<The second option is to opt out of this year’s race and have a credit for 100% of the ticket(s) purchase from this year applied to the 2021 event(s)..Fans who want to choose this option must do so by Sunday by completing the form online at darlingtonraceway.com/options.
When NASCAR resumed after a pandemic-related shutdown, it did so in mid-May at Darlington, where two Cup races, and an Xfinity race, were held with zero fans.
Michigan didn't have any fans for either of its races this past weekend. A limited number of fans then can attend the NASCAR events Sunday and Aug. 29 at Daytona International Speedway. But no fans can attend Dover’s races the weekend of Aug. 22-23.