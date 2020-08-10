It's official: Southern 500 to host limited fans

All guests will be screened before entering the facility and required to wear face coverings and maintain six feet of social distancing throughout the venue.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s latest executive order instructs venues, like sports stadiums, can host either 250 people or 50% of their posted occupancy — whichever is smaller, and the fans must wear masks/face coverings. But those venues, like sports stadiums, can host even more fans if the state department of commerce approves their request to host more fans if they show how social distancing can still take place with more people (masks still required).

However, events of more than 250 attendees must still adhere to 50%-or-less occupancy.

Last week, in a letter to ticket holders, Tharp stated if fans are allowed on Southern 500 Weekend, ticket holders can expect reduced seating capacity with socially distanced seating.

Also according to the letter sent Monday, ticket holders have two options. The letter added that regardless of the ticket holders’ decisions, their current 2020 seat(s) will be available for 2021 renewals.

<<The first option is to attend this year, understanding that new seat assignments will likely be different to accommodate social distancing requirements. No further action is needed in this case.