Joe Gibbs' leadership embraced by many

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Twenty years ago, with the 1992 Daytona 500, Joe Gibbs Racing took off in NASCAR’s Cup Series.

A total of 405 race victories later, including 196 in the Cup series and 188 in Xfinity, JGR is one of the sports’ premier teams. The accolades also include five NASCAR Cup championships, and three more in the Xfinity Series.

It hasn’t really mattered what make of car, either. Bobby Labonte (2000) and Tony Stewart (2002) won Cup championships in a Pontiac. Stewart then won the 2005 crown in a Chevy. Then, Kyle Busch won Cup crowns in 2015 and ’19 in a Toyota.

“I think JGR does a phenomenal job with their setup and things like that, and notes for Darlington,” Aric Almirola said. “They just have amazing drivers. Denny Hamlin (a four-time Darlington Cup winner) is always good at Darlington, even from the first time he raced there in Xfinity.”

Hamlin, who won his third Cook Out Southern 500 last fall, said Gibbs sets the leadership tone in more ways than one.

“His work ethic is the best example I can give you,” Hamlin said. “He works harder than anyone I’ve ever seen. It doesn’t matter if you’re 30th or 40th, he works harder. He just kind of leads by example. A lot has been made about his reputation of motivating people, and a lot of it doesn’t really just come through words. It comes through example of the work ethic that he has.”

But whether the driver is on the track or off, Labonte said that true involvement with the drivers is what makes Gibbs special.

“He’s such a team builder,” Labonte said. “He thinks about his people as more than employees. They just had an event at the shop where they honored 30-plus-year employees, and there are several 30-year employees. The people that go to work for Joe Gibbs Racing, he really wants them to retire there. I just think of Joe, when you sit and talk to him, he so serious about racing. But it’s about family and faith.”

Labonte especially loved his time with Gibbs outside the car.

“Driving for him was great, but what he did for me was make me a better person,” Labonte said. “That’s what he does. He makes everyone around him feel more important. He’ll ask me how my folks are doing, and he’d send note to my parents – to this day. He’s a great guy, and he actually proves it. He doesn’t just talk about it, he does it. That’s part of who Joe Gibbs is.”

Gibbs and winning have gone hand in hand. Of course, his football coaching career with what now are known as the Washington Commanders is well documented and well-heralded with three Super Bowl championships.

Florence resident Charlie Brown was a star receiver on Gibbs’ first NFL championship team, even scoring a touchdown during Washington’s 27-17 win over Miami in Super Bowl XVII.

“Believe it or not, that guy is a genius when it comes to football,” said Brown, who was Gibbs’ first Pro Bowl receiver. “I know he would never admit it, but he was such a great motivator and a great coach and great family man. Spiritually, that’s what he sort of led the charge in more than anything.

“Our team took on the personality of coach Gibbs, and every aspect to be honest with you because we had a lot of characters on our football team,” he added. “But we never got out of hand. And that was basically because we have such great respect and high admiration for coach Gibbs. He is just a true champion, a champion of God, a champion in the world of sport in football, and in NASCAR.”

Even while Gibbs was a football coach, Brown noticed his fascination with cars.

“Back in one of our training camps, after lunch and I was walking to my car – I had a brand-new, 1981 Trans-Am special edition, and coach Gibbs asked if he could ride with me,” Brown said. “And I was like, ‘Sure, coach. Come on in.’ So, he jumped in the car and sat in the car. And I’m telling you, just by the way he sat in that car and hearing him brace himself, there was just something special about that.

“And as I start thinking back, now I understand why NASCAR was his first love, just the way he sat in my car,” he added. “And he sure enjoyed the ride, although it wasn’t that long.”

Whether it was football or NASCAR, Gibbs has prided himself in putting the best people around him. And, the results speak for themselves.

“Everything coach Gibbs turns to gold,” Brown said. “He’s always going to have great people in his circle. And that’s what makes a team, and that’s what coach Gibbs is all about.”

