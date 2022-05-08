Joey Logano wins the Goodyear 400

DARLINGTON, S.C. − Pole-sitter Joey Logano drove his way to the checkered flag in Sunday's Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway.

It was more of a bump-and-run. But, Logano was the one left holding the trophy.

Late in Sunday's race, Logano bumped William Byron's No. 24 Chevy out of the way and raced on to victory.

"You're not going to put me in the wall and not get anything back," Logano said right after the race. "That's how it works."

Logano might be alluding to this: After an earlier restart, with 26 laps left, Byron passed Logano from the bottom for the lead.

"I'm just proud of the Shell Pennzoil team, getting the victory here at Darlington. I had never won here in a cup race," Logano said.

It's the Penske Ford driver's best finish since placing second at the 2018 Cook Out Southern 500. That set the tone for a playoff run that took Logano to the points championship.

Here at Darlington this weekend, Logano did a little bit of everything, even helping to broadcast Saturday's Xfinity race.

While many fans were booing Logano, Byron expressed his displeasure.

"He's just an idiot," Byron said. "He does this stuff all the time."

But Byron's thoughts do not take away Logano's Goodyear 400 victory.

"I'm so proud of this team, great execution all day long," Logano said. "The coolest thing is getting this car to Victory Lane. This is where it all started for me back in '95 in a quarter-midget. Honestly, to all the kids racing out there right now, this could be you."

It was a heart-breaker for Byron on this Mother's Day. Byron, whose mother is battling brain cancer, had a chance to win at Darlington in the famed No. 24 that Jeff Gordon took to Darlington's Victory Lane seven times (six Southern 500s).

But as a result of the clash with Logano, Byron finished 13th. Tyler Reddick finished second, followed by Justin Haley, Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.