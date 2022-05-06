John Hunter Nemechek wins Dead On Tools 200 truck race at Darlington Raceway

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- In overtime, John Hunter Nemechek drove his No. 4 Toyota to Victory Lane for Kyle Busch Motorsports in Friday night's Dead On Tools 200 at Darlington Raceway. It's his first Camping World Trucks win of the year.

Nemechek had the lead at the start of the two-lap shootout, and it stayed that way. Earlier, at the restart of Lap 122, however, Christain Eckes led outside, with Grant Enfinger second. Then, on Lap 123, Enfinger's truck got sideways after making contact with Nemechek. And after all that was said and done, Nemechek was in front to stay.

“Just a huge shoutout to all the guys that work on this No. 4 KBM Toyota Tundra,” Nemechek said. “I thought we gave it away early, honestly, and we were able to rebound and battle back. I learned a lot tonight. I was finally able to bring home the first win of the year.”

Stage 2 winner Carson Hocevar finished second, followed by Enfinger, Ty Majeski and Matt Crafton.

Runner-up last fall at Darlington in a race he thought he should have won, Nemechek led a race-high 69 laps In winning the pole earlier Friday, he was .432 seconds faster than second-place qualifier, Majeski.

With six laps left, overtime was set into motion after reigning truck champion and 2020 Darlington winner, Ben Rhodes, spun out.

After Carson Hocevar won the second stage, Ross Chastain claimed the lead on the restart at Lap 97 with Nemechek in second. Nemechek then got a run off Turn 4 and was able to catch Chastian but couldn't get past him.

Then, Tanner Gray blew a tire on the backstretch which sent Austin Wayne Self into Chase Purdy. In the same wreck, Purdy spun up the track and hit the outside wall and collected Hailie Deegan, Gray and Self. There was even slight contact to Kris Wright's car after spinning Self.

At Lap 107, Chastain's truck got loose under Nemechek's, nearly taking both out.

After Corey Heim's truck had problems with its right-front tire and went into the wall on Lap 116, the leaders pitted with plans for two or four new tires. While Colby Howard and Danny Bohn stayed out, Christian Eckes pitted for two tires. The others pitted for four.

After that, Howard and Bohn themselves pitted

At the Lap 122 restart, Christian Eckes led outside, with Enfinger second. Enfinger's truck then got sideweays with Nemechek, and Stage 1 winner, Parker Kligerman, avoided running into the back of him.

Then, before Nemechek knew it, he was in the lead at that time.

And at race's end, Nemechek

had the advantage of the outside lane for the final two laps in OT and pulled away to win by the half-second margin.

“A lot of emotions,” Hocevar said. “I was freaking out for a second. I had an electrical issue, and every once in a while it would stumble, and it flat out shut off in the middle of (Turns) 1 and 2 coming to the white (flag)…

“(Nemechek) was really good," he added. "I was hoping I maybe could have got him. I would have done a lot into (Turns) 3 and 4. I was better than him in 1 and 2. He was better than me in 3 and 4, but I could have done a lot—just like every race car driver, right? But close once again. Hopefully, we’ll be one spot better next week.”

