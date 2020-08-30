Johnson aims for another strong finish in what might be his final Darlington race

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Jimmie Johnson knows the feeling of being in Victory Lane at Darlington Raceway — including two checkered flags in the Southern 500 and three overall.
He always has run well at the “Track Too Tough to Tame” — averaging a 13th-place finish in 23 career starts with 563 laps led.
Barring a future comeback, however, the laps he takes on Sept. 6 could be his last at the track as the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion is set to retire from full-time racing.
While no one can say what the future holds, the spring races certainly gave Johnson a shot of confidence as he prepares for his third race on the 1.366-mile oval this season.
Johnson nearly had a stage victory in the Real Heroes 400 on May 17 before his car veered to the inside wall on the final lap and caused heavy front-end damage to his No. 48 Chevrolet.
“Gosh, what I would do to get that corner back to do it over again,” Johnson said afterward. “Coming to the end of the stage, I was just trying to make sure I got a good run off of Turn 2. I felt like I was going to be able to exit the corner side by side with (Chris Buescher). Things just went horribly wrong there.
“What a great car. I feel terrible for my team and everybody at Hendrick Motorsports. I’m very thankful for Ally and all of their support. We have great race cars, and things are coming in the right direction. Just unfortunate that things didn’t really turn out there off of Turn 2.”
Johnson finished 38th, but the disappointment didn’t linger for too long. Getting right back behind the wheel for the Toyota 500 on May 21, he scored his second top-10 finish of the season with an eighth-place showing.
The finish was especially gratifying, considering he had to begin the race at the back of the pack in 37th place. Johnson was also able to navigate through a race that saw 11 cautions and 54 caution laps.
“It was a solid night for the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet,” Johnson said afterward. “We had to start in the back because of the crash during the first race. Things were looking pretty good early; we were able to march up through there. But the competition caution and just so many cautions honestly affected our strategy and affected us being able to take advantage of our strong race car and move forward. Finally, in the middle of the race, we got some longer runs in and were able to move forward. ...
“On that last restart, I think I was 14th and, fortunately, I was in the outside line, which was the place to be, and we worked our way up to 8th before the caution happened and the rain came.”
Now Johnson will look to recapture some of the early magic he had in his career at Darlington. From 2002 to 2012, his No. 48 car finished outside the top 15 only twice, and he led laps in seven of the races — winning both 2004 races and capturing his second Southern 500 crown in 2012.
“This race is so special to me, so great,” Johnson said following the victory. “Darlington is an awesome race track. … Tomorrow’s going to be a nice day just to chill out and savor this great victory.”
