Johnson aims for another strong finish in what might be his final Darlington race

Johnson finished 38th, but the disappointment didn’t linger for too long. Getting right back behind the wheel for the Toyota 500 on May 21, he scored his second top-10 finish of the season with an eighth-place showing.

The finish was especially gratifying, considering he had to begin the race at the back of the pack in 37th place. Johnson was also able to navigate through a race that saw 11 cautions and 54 caution laps.

“It was a solid night for the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet,” Johnson said afterward. “We had to start in the back because of the crash during the first race. Things were looking pretty good early; we were able to march up through there. But the competition caution and just so many cautions honestly affected our strategy and affected us being able to take advantage of our strong race car and move forward. Finally, in the middle of the race, we got some longer runs in and were able to move forward. ...

“On that last restart, I think I was 14th and, fortunately, I was in the outside line, which was the place to be, and we worked our way up to 8th before the caution happened and the rain came.”