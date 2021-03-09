KERRY THARP: An Improbable Start to the 2021 NASCAR Season

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- The 2021 NASCAR racing season is off to a blazing start, as the first month has been full of surprise winners and close, door-to-door action. The DAYTONA 500 featured one of the event’s most unlikely winners ever, as Michael McDowell made the right move at the right time to capture The Great American Race on Feb. 14. McDowell was listed as a 100-1 longshot to win the 500 and his victory was celebrated throughout the sport. You won’t find a nicer guy than McDowell and in one memorable afternoon he went from being best known for his unbelievable crash at Texas Motor Speedway in 2008 to laying claim to NASCAR’s greatest prize.
McDowell’s triumph paved the way for a four-race stretch of improbable winners. A pair of youthful drivers, Christopher Bell and William Byron, won at the Daytona Road Course and Homestead-Miami Speedway, respectively. Kyle Larson, who was reinstated in January following his suspension from NASCAR, continued his comeback story with a victory last Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Combine that with NASCAR Xfinity Series victories by youngsters Ty Gibbs and Myatt Snyder, along with AJ Allmendinger’s win last Saturday at Las Vegas, and the 2021 campaign has been highlighted by intrigue and unpredictable outcomes. This kind of competition only bodes well for a thrilling regular season for the sport.
March has been a busy month at Darlington Raceway. We recently received approval from the state of South Carolina to have a limited number of fans for all three of our NASCAR national series races on May 7-9. This is great news as the new spring home of the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR promises to provide plenty of excitement and memories for those attending as well as watching and listening over the air waves. We also plan to have some limited RV camping in our infield and plans for that are currently underway. Many of the same protocols will be in place due to the pandemic; however, fans will be allowed to bring in coolers to the Mother’s Day Weekend events. It was recently announced that Cook Out will return as the entitlement sponsor for the iconic Southern 500 on Sept. 5. Cook Out is a fast-growing restaurant chain in the southeast, best known for its delicious burgers and shakes. If you haven’t visited a Cook Out; you don’t know what you’re missing, as they feature nearly 40 different milk shake flavors.
On March 5, Darlington Raceway served as the host for what was the largest mass vaccination event in the state to date. Partnering with McLeod Regional Medical Center and Darlington County, the race track saw 5,400 individuals receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine last Friday. The collaboration and organization of the event was well coordinated, and the process went smoothly. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, U.S. Congressman Tom Rice and Speaker of the House Jay Lucas were among a group of dignitaries that visited the vaccine site and came away extremely impressed with how things transpired. A big thank you goes out to all of the staff at McLeod Regional Medical Center and representatives from Darlington County. Their expertise, professionalism and passion to put on this event was truly amazing.
This Saturday, March 13, the track will host the Rusty Wallace Driving experience. More details can be found at www.racewithrusty.com. The following Saturday, March 20, the track will host its first of three Track Laps for Charity events. From 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. that day, fans can bring their own vehicles (no motorcycles or motorhomes permitted) and for $20 can take three laps around The Lady in Black. Proceeds go to Donate Life South Carolina and Darlington Shares, the track’s charitable initiative. Pre-registration for this track laps event can be found at darlingtonraceway.com/tracklaps.
The track received some cool news last Friday when Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced on Twitter that he had completed restoring his father’s vintage Chevy Nova and he was bringing it to Darlington to pace the field for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on May 8. Earnhardt Sr. won at Darlington three times in the series. Two of these victories came behind the wheel of the GM Goodwrench-sponsored No. 8 Nova. Now the iconic car will head around the track again while Dale Jr. drives it. Fans won’t want to miss the opportunity of seeing that tradition-laden Nova lead the field to the green flag.
Tickets remain on sale for both of Darlington’s NASCAR race weekends. Visit www.darlingtonraceway.com or call 866-459-7223 to purchase your tickets. Fans can become a member of the new Darlington Stripe Club presented by North Shore Oceanfront Hotel as a season ticket holder by purchasing tickets to both NASCAR race weekends. Member benefits include 30% off tickets for NASCAR events at The Lady in Black, exclusive member gift, invitations to members-only events and special pricing for Racing Electronic scanner rentals.