KERRY THARP: Anticipation building for Darlington Raceway’s NASCAR throwback weekend

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- We are closing in on one month away from the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR and all systems are go at Darlington Raceway. The highly acclaimed and popular event is scheduled for May 6-8 at the track Too Tough to Tame.

All three NASCAR national series will be competing that weekend. The Dead On Tools 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is set for Friday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m. The Mahindra ROXOR 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race will take the green flag on Saturday, May 7 at 3:30 p.m. The NASCAR Cup Series race will get underway Sunday, May 8 at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets, camping spots and pre-race passes are still available. Be on the outlook for some fantastic offers coming next week. We also anticipate a major announcement early next week which will feature a great deal on Sunday’s pre-race passes. Other special offers expecting to launch next week include an Austin Dillon Throwback T-Shirt and a Dale Earnhardt Funko Pop. Visit www.darlingtonraceway.com or call 866-459-7223 to finalize your race weekend plans. Remember; youth 12 and under are free of charge for Friday and Saturday’s races provided they are accompanied by a ticket-purchasing adult. It’s a great opportunity to take a young person to a professional sporting event and help create some memories of a lifetime.

More and more of the Throwback paint schemes are being revealed by race teams. The Throwback Paint Scheme Fan Vote begins April 21 at www.darlingtonraceway.com. Fans are encouraged to cast their ballot on who they think has the best throwback paint scheme in all three national series. The winners will be recognized during pre-race ceremonies Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

A reminder that the Throwback Parade will take place Saturday, May 7. The parade features a marching band, floats, vintage cars, NASCAR Hall of Famers and Legends, beauty queens, and much more. The parade will begin in downtown Darlington at 6 p.m. and conclude in the NASCAR Xfinity Series garage.

Fans will receive a special treat on Wednesday, May 4 as Darlington will host A Track Laps for Charity event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fans will enter the track through the Gate 39A tunnel entrance off Highway 151. Track Laps for Charity offers fans the opportunity to drive their personal vehicles around the track Too Tough To Tame for a donation of $20. All proceeds from each event will support the beneficiary charity and Darlington Shares.

Cycling enthusiasts are encouraged to participate in the Too Tough to Ride charity cycling event Saturday, May 7. The charity cycling event will benefit the South Carolina Coastal Fellowship of Christian Athletes and will begin at 7 a.m. At Too Tough To Ride, cyclists will complete two laps on the historic Darlington Raceway track surface prior to exiting the track through the vehicular tunnel and riding on their choice of short (+/- 12 miles + track laps), medium (+/- 42 miles + track laps) or long (+/ 65 miles + track laps) routes. To register and learn more about Too Tough To Ride, visit tootoughtoride.org or darlingtonraceway.com/tootoughtoride.

The Fan Zone in the Darlington midway will feature a full schedule of music, driver Q&A segments, autograph sessions, a Kids Zone, NASCAR ESport simulators and arcade games, sponsor displays, driver souvenir haulers, food, and beverage and much more.

NASCAR’s on track competition continues to shine. We’ve seen seven different winners in the first seven Cup races, including three first-time winners. The average margin of victory is a mere 0.458 seconds. We’ve had the closest finishes through seven races to start the season since the advent of electronic scoring in 1993. The Next Gen car continues to set track records in passing, as three track records in green flag passes for the lead were established at Las Vegas, Atlanta and Circuit of the Americas. Without question, the Next Gen car is expected to put on some outstanding racing next month at Darlington.

NASCAR visits historic Martinsville Speedway this weekend. The track, located in the foothills of southern Virginia, is celebrating its 75th season of NASCAR racing. The NASCAR Cup Series race is scheduled for Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and will be televised live by FS1.