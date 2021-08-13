KERRY THARP: Labor Day race weekend at Darlington Raceway three weeks away

Darlington is excited about welcoming back its fans to the race track next month. It’s been two full years – September of 2019 – since we’ve been able to fully open up our grandstands and camping areas. We are extremely appreciative for our fans’ patience, loyalty and support during these times. We want to put on the best possible “show” that we can and our goal is to provide an entertaining and safe weekend for you, your loved ones and friends.

Pre-event activities will actually begin next Saturday, Aug. 21, as we host a Classic Car Show and Track Laps for Charity. Darlington will open its gates at 8 a.m. for the Classic Car Show and 11 a.m. for Track Laps for Charity. Fans will enter the track through the Gate 39A tunnel entrance off of Highway 151. The car show will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the track laps event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Car owners can enter their favorite vintage or new cars in the Classic Car Show. Each car entry will receive track laps following Track Laps for Charity, a dash plaque and a ticket to the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, Sept. 4. First-place trophies will be awarded in 25 different categories. Car owners can pre-register for the Classic Car Show online for $30 or on the day of the event for $40. The first 50 registrants will get a free photo with their car in Ruoff Mortgage Victory Lane. To register in advance or learn more about the Classic Car Show, visit www.darlingtonraceway.com/events/classiccarshow.