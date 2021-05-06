KERRY THARP: NASCAR's official throwback weekend starts Friday

The track invites fans attending the races to wear their favorite throwback gear to further engage with the race weekend experience. Darlington’s social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter will post all the latest information that you need to stay involved with one of the sport’s most exciting initiatives.

On Mother’s Day, Darlington Raceway will hand out flowers to welcome mothers attending the Goodyear 400. The flowers will be distributed to the first 1,000 mothers who enter the gates for the Cup Series race. The track would like to thank Flower Basket by Becky in Darlington for their assistance in securing these flowers.

The competitive landscape in the sport is as balanced as it’s ever been. There have been 10 different winners in the first 11 NASCAR Cup Series races thus far this season. Don’t be surprised if that statistic changes to 11 different winners in the first 12 races after this Sunday’s Goodyear 400. Two drivers in particular, Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin, have been strong at Darlington the past several years, claiming five wins between them since 2014 at the Lady in Black. Perhaps this tricky 1.366 mile egg-shaped oval is the tonic that they need in order to return to Victory Lane in 2021.

Darlington Raceway would like to thank its tremendous fans who have been extremely loyal and patient during this pandemic. Without your support, we would not have the opportunity to host two NASCAR race weekends this season. Make plans to come out to the track this weekend. Tickets are still available by calling 866-459-7223 or visiting www.darlingtonraceway.com. We hope you enjoy the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR.