KERRY THARP: NASCAR's official throwback weekend starts Friday

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- As the old saying goes “the hay is in the barn” as Darlington Raceway is poised to host the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR this Friday through Sunday. All three of NASCAR’s national series will compete at the sport’s most storied race track.
Just a little over a year ago, Darlington Raceway helped usher back live sports to this country, as the track hosted three NASCAR races over a five-day period. When the 2021 NASCAR schedule was announced last fall and Darlington was awarded a second race date for the first time since 2004, NASCAR fans let out a thunderous roar of approval.
Darlington’s much-acclaimed throwback platform has helped energize the entire NASCAR industry. Now in its seventh year, this platform provides fans, teams, drivers, sponsors, and media with the opportunity to celebrate the past, present and future of the sport. It gives everyone a chance to walk down memory lane and pay homage to all of the heroes and legends that have helped make NASCAR the great American tradition that it is.
The LiftKits4Less.com 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race kicks the weekend off on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Steakhouse Elite 200 NASCAR XFINITY Series will drop the Green Flag on Saturday at 1 p.m. The weekend culminates with the running of the Goodyear 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Mother’s Day at 3:30 p.m. All three races can be viewed on Fox Sports 1.
In the spirit of the throwback weekend, Darlington will welcome honorary guests Dale Inman, Leonard Wood, Bill Elliott, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Greg Biffle. NASCAR Hall of Fame crew chief Dale Inman is the Honorary Starter and will wave the green flag for the Goodyear 400 on Sunday. Prior to that, NASCAR Hall of Famers Leonard Wood and Bill Elliott will take parade laps. Wood will be behind the wheel of a 1971 restored Ford Mercury that NASCAR Hall of Famer David Pearson drove to Victory Lane at Darlington. Pearson is Darlington’s all-time winningest driver, having claimed 10 race victories at the track Too Tough To Tame. Elliott will drive a restored version of the No. 9 Coors Motorcraft Ford Thunderbird from his 1988 NASCAR Cup Series championship season.
In advance of the Steakhouse Elite 200 on Saturday, NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. will take parade laps in the restored No. 8 Chevy Nova that his dad drove to a pair of Xfinity Series wins at Darlington. On Friday night, three-time Darlington race winner and 2000 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion Greg Biffle will take parade laps in a vintage 1976 Ford truck.
Fans will have the opportunity to see dozens of throwback paint schemes this weekend from all three national series. To vote on your most favorite paint scheme, visit www.darlingtonraceway.com. The track will also welcome fans back to the Darlington Raceway Stock Car Museum & National Motorsports Press Association Hall of Fame for the first time since the pandemic began last spring. The museum will be open Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fans who hold a race ticket will be admitted to the museum free of charge. Merchandise haulers will also be located behind the front stretch grandstands for fans to purchase their favorite race attire and memorabilia.
The track invites fans attending the races to wear their favorite throwback gear to further engage with the race weekend experience. Darlington’s social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter will post all the latest information that you need to stay involved with one of the sport’s most exciting initiatives.
On Mother’s Day, Darlington Raceway will hand out flowers to welcome mothers attending the Goodyear 400. The flowers will be distributed to the first 1,000 mothers who enter the gates for the Cup Series race. The track would like to thank Flower Basket by Becky in Darlington for their assistance in securing these flowers.
The competitive landscape in the sport is as balanced as it’s ever been. There have been 10 different winners in the first 11 NASCAR Cup Series races thus far this season. Don’t be surprised if that statistic changes to 11 different winners in the first 12 races after this Sunday’s Goodyear 400. Two drivers in particular, Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin, have been strong at Darlington the past several years, claiming five wins between them since 2014 at the Lady in Black. Perhaps this tricky 1.366 mile egg-shaped oval is the tonic that they need in order to return to Victory Lane in 2021.
Darlington Raceway would like to thank its tremendous fans who have been extremely loyal and patient during this pandemic. Without your support, we would not have the opportunity to host two NASCAR race weekends this season. Make plans to come out to the track this weekend. Tickets are still available by calling 866-459-7223 or visiting www.darlingtonraceway.com. We hope you enjoy the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR.