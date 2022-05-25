KERRY THARP: NASCAR's regular season reaches midpoint with 11 different race winners

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Believe it or not, the 2022 NASCAR regular season has already reached the halfway point. If the second half is anything like the first half, we could see more than 16 winners which would mean a tie-breaking system would have to be implemented to fill out the 16-driver NASCAR Cup Series Playoff bracket that begins Sept. 4 at Darlington Raceway.

Through the season’s first 13 races, we’ve seen 11 different winners. Only William Byron and Ross Chastain have recorded multiple victories, with each visiting victory lane twice this season. Byron, driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, won at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 20 and also again at Martinsville Speedway on April 9. Chastain, driver of the No. 1 Chevrolet for first-year team Trackhouse Racing was victorious at the Circuit of Americas on March 27 and at Talladega on April 24.

There are still several veteran drivers who you would think would have the opportunity to win before the end of the regular season. Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney won last Sunday’s All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway but has yet to win a points race. 2012 series champion Brad Keselowski is looking for his first victory this season in his new role as part-owner and driver of the No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford. 2014 series champion Kevin Harvick is looking to snap a 56-race winless streak, having compiled 58 career Cup Series victories. 2017 series titlist Martin Truex Jr. is still seeking his initial win of the campaign.

Speaking of Blaney’s All-Star Race victory, that win came amidst some late-race controversy when NASCAR admitted it erred in calling a caution when Blaney was less than 50 yards from the finish. The driver of the No. 12 Ford Mustang thought he had won the race, like so many others did, and dropped his window net which the winning driver typically does once they take the Checkered Flag. Unfortunately, the All-Star Race rules state that the race can’t end under caution, so NASCAR deemed the race was not official and an overtime period would be necessary. The issue was that Blaney had a tough time re-attaching his window net. After a couple of laps, it appeared that the net was attached, and the race was re-started. Blaney held off Denny Hamlin to claim the victory and the $1 million payday that the all-star race winner receives. Hamlin believed Blaney should have been called down on pit road to have a crew member put the window net back in place and didn’t agree with how NASCAR officiated the end of the race. Scott Miller, NASCAR Vice President of Competition, confirmed after the race that displaying the caution flag should not have happened and that they were satisfied that Blaney had adhered to the safety measures to put the window net back in place. If nothing else, the end of the race stirred up plenty of conversation that lasted until the middle of this week.

NASCAR now turns its attention to Charlotte Motor Speedway (CMS) this weekend for the Coca-Cola 600, one of the sport’s crown jewel events. The circuit’s longest race starts in daytime, runs through twilight, and ends at night. The track conditions at Charlotte’s 1.5-mile layout change significantly during the nearly 4 ½ hour race and team strategy often plays a big role in determining the outcome of this one. CMS does an outstanding job of recognizing the United States Military and pays tribute to those men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice in protecting our country’s freedom. The remembrance ceremony the track has leading into and during pre-race activities is emotional and meaningful.

Darlington Raceway, home to the traditional crown jewel Cook Out Southern 500® over Labor Day Weekend, recently announced the Workforce Appreciation Weekend in partnership with the NASCAR Cup Series teams on Sept. 3-4. The new initiative will showcase the NASCAR industry’s appreciation to the American workforce throughout the traditional Labor Day Race Weekend at the Lady in Black.

Along with the celebrated kickoff to the Cup Series Playoffs, Darlington Raceway will highlight opportunities for NASCAR, race teams and industry partners to pay tribute to their workforce’s tireless efforts throughout the year. Darlington Raceway will recognize the American workforce as part of pre-race ceremonies, offer Workforce Appreciation Weekend ticket packages to organizations, and additional elements to be shared in the future.

Next up on Darlington Raceway’s calendar is a Track Laps for Charity event Saturday, June 4. From 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. that day, fans can pay $30, take three laps around the Lady in Black in their own vehicles and receive a pair of tickets to the Sport Clips VFW Help a Hero 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race Sept. 3 at Darlington. This track laps event will benefit Sport Clips’ Help A Hero Scholarship Program.

We are closing in on 100 days until the Cookout Southern 500 Weekend at Darlington. Secure your tickets and camping sites by visiting www.darlingtonraceway.com or calling 866-459-7223.