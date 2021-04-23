KERRY THARP: The anticipation builds

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- As the days continue to get longer and the spring sunshine becomes more prevalent, the anticipation continues to build for the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR on May 7-9 at Darlington Raceway. There are just two more NASCAR race weekends remaining – at Talladega Superspeedway and at Kansas Speedway – before the eyes and ears of the NASCAR world will be focused on The Lady in Black.
First introduced in 2015, the Throwback Weekend celebrates the past, present and future of the sport. It is a reunion of sorts, as fans, teams, drivers, media, and sponsors are able to take a walk down memory lane and pay tribute to the heroes and legends of NASCAR. With all three national series competing next month at Darlington, fans will have the opportunity to see a wide variety and scope of throwback paint schemes. More than 28 teams in the NASCAR Cup Series, 18 teams in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and 15 teams in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series are expected to don retro paint schemes at Darlington. Among the most notable throwback paint schemes that have been released thus far include Chase Elliott’s No. 9 Hooters Chevrolet throwback to former series champion Alan Kulwicki; Joey Logano’s No. 22 Shell Ford tribute to racing superstar Mario Andretti; Kyle Busch’s No. 18 M&M’s Toyota that recognizes the history of the parent company, Mars; Alex Bowman’s No. 48 Ally Chevrolet’s salute to crew chief Greg Ives; Justin Allgaier’s No. 7 Chevrolet tribute to Dale Earnhardt and Josh Berry’s No. 8 Chevrolet shout out to Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the NASCAR Xfinity Series; and Austin Hill’s No. 16 Toyota recognition of NASCAR Hall of Famer Mike Stefanik in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.
There will be a number of throwback elements available for the fans leading into and during race weekend. Darlington’s social and digital team will be providing plenty of compelling content that includes NASCAR Hall of Famers and Legends; there will be an online Fan Vote for the Most Popular Paint Scheme in all three series; Darlington’s National Motorsports Press Association’s Museum will be open free of charge to race ticket holders; there will be seven merchandise haulers on property featuring throwback gear; the Fan Midway will feature a series of displays; fans will have the opportunity to have their photos taken in throwback cut out figures; and fans will be able to participate in a throwback trivia game. Additionally, we are working to secure a star-studded lineup of NASCAR legendary drivers to help pace the field for all three races along with some other throwback themes that we will discuss in greater detail the next time we visit. Finally, the track is planning a special recognition for all mothers that attend the Goodyear 400 on Mother’s Day. Stay tuned for more details on that.
Just last week, we announced the addition of an iconic brand as the entitlement sponsor for our NASCAR Cup Series race on Mother’s Day. The Goodyear 400 will anchor this year’s Throwback Weekend and is one of the most recognizable and respected entities in all of our sport. We are deeply appreciative of Goodyear’s commitment to NASCAR and for the partnership that they have entered in with Darlington Raceway.
With Alex Bowman’s surprise victory at Richmond Raceway last Sunday, we now have seen eight different winners in the first nine NASCAR Cup Series events of the 2021 season. Could this be the year that we see more than 16 different race winners? It may be still too early to tell; however, with the likes of Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski and Kurt Busch yet to visit Victory Lane this season, it certainly is an interesting storyline to keep an eye on as the season unfolds.
While conditions continue to improve, we still must adhere to public health safety protocols as they pertain to COVID-19 for our upcoming event in May. That means that we will be able to accommodate approximately 35% of our capacity in the grandstands for our three races and still maintain proper social distancing. A very limited amount of tickets remain for the Goodyear 400 on May 9. Tickets are also available for the LiftKits4Less.com 200 Camping World Truck Series race on May 7 and the Steakhouse Elite 200 Xfinity Series race on May 9. Remember that youth 12 and under are admitted free for Friday and Saturday’s races with a ticketed adult. Visit www.darlingtonraceway.com or call 866-459-7223 to order your tickets now.