KERRY THARP: The anticipation builds

There will be a number of throwback elements available for the fans leading into and during race weekend. Darlington’s social and digital team will be providing plenty of compelling content that includes NASCAR Hall of Famers and Legends; there will be an online Fan Vote for the Most Popular Paint Scheme in all three series; Darlington’s National Motorsports Press Association’s Museum will be open free of charge to race ticket holders; there will be seven merchandise haulers on property featuring throwback gear; the Fan Midway will feature a series of displays; fans will have the opportunity to have their photos taken in throwback cut out figures; and fans will be able to participate in a throwback trivia game. Additionally, we are working to secure a star-studded lineup of NASCAR legendary drivers to help pace the field for all three races along with some other throwback themes that we will discuss in greater detail the next time we visit. Finally, the track is planning a special recognition for all mothers that attend the Goodyear 400 on Mother’s Day. Stay tuned for more details on that.